Despite pandemic pause, Orland Park advances with a mall, a campus and a plan

Also close by are University of Chicago Medicine, Loyola Medical Center, Palos Health and Silver Cross Hospital. Village administrators believe that additional medical and pharmaceutical campuses will complement each other.

CSIA offers more than 850 acres with utilities ready or nearby. “We are very optimistic on the development we’ll see in the area over the next few years,” Pekau said.

Pandemic aid

When it came to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy, Orland Park was no different than any other village. “We had hundreds of businesses that closed their doors with little or no notice,” Pekau said. “While the mall and the I-80 campus are big businesses, we understand that small independent businesses are the heart of our community. So, we decided to establish programs to help our local business owners survive the economic impact of the pandemic.”

The village is offering incentives to aid businesses affected by COVID-19. The sales taxes collected from July through September will be split 50-50 with qualified local businesses. “We understand that sharing the tax revenue will help these businesses stay afloat during tough times,” Pekau said. “It does take some money out of the village budget, but we have to partner with our merchants and keep our shops open.”