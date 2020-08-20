 Skip to main content
Despite pandemic pause, Orland Park advances with a mall, a campus and a plan
Situated 25 miles southwest of Chicago, Orland Park is a bustling village of more than 58,000 residents.

The Metra train system transports commuters back and forth to the Loop and O’Hare International Airport. The Orland Square Mall opened in 1976 with more than 1 million square feet of shopping, sparking substantial economic and residential growth in the village.

Today, Orland Park continues to adjust to the changes in mall shopping, the proximity to downtown Chicago, and the economic differences pre- and post-pandemic.

Orland Square

“This administration has put tremendous effort into building a long-term relationship with the mall,” said Mayor and Village President Keith Pekau. “The employment numbers and local dollars generated by the mall itself and the ripple effect are paramount to our continued success.”

AMC Theatres is backfilling the space left empty by Sears, Roebuck and Co. closing its store. “The pandemic has put certain aspects on pause,” Pekau said. “But AMC will open the theater complex soon. The plan also calls for half of the physical space to be leased to supporting businesses.”

Pekau explained that the economic health of the mall is critical to Orland Park’s viability. “Orland Square is a high-performing mall and will survive mall consolidation,” he said. "Sales per square foot is in the top 20% of malls, and $100 million in private investment is planned over the next 18 months.”

Another new store in the mall is Von Maur, an Iowa-based department store  opened in time for 2019 Christmas shopping in the former Carson, Pirie, Scott & Co. space. Selling name-brand clothing, accessories and jewelry, the store brings a balance of options to existing shops.

“Orland Square continues to provide our residents and nearby shoppers the unique experience that made it one of the most popular and profitable mall in the greater Chicago area,” Pekau said.

Campus on I-80

“The I-80 corridor has seen little development in the past 10 years,” Pekau said. “We believe there’s great opportunity in the corridor.”

Renamed the Campus on I-80, the village administration has created a market ready site with flexible zoning options. “Our development objective is to utilize interconnected site planning to create a campus feel,” Pekau said. “That will include public plazas and open space areas.” The result is a mixed-use campus intended to develop as an interrelated live/work/learn/play district.

Chicago Southland Interstate Alliance is a public-private partnership of Orland Park, Mokena and Tinley Park that’s intended to attract business development to the campus and neighboring land.

“There’s tremendous opportunity in that region,” Pekau said. “We’d like to see medical buildings and pharmaceutical businesses in the area. The close proximity to Chicago and O’Hare makes it a perfect location for those types of businesses. That brings good paying jobs to our community.”

Also close by are University of Chicago Medicine, Loyola Medical Center, Palos Health and Silver Cross Hospital. Village administrators believe that additional medical and pharmaceutical campuses will complement each other.

CSIA offers more than 850 acres with utilities ready or nearby. “We are very optimistic on the development we’ll see in the area over the next few years,” Pekau said.

Pandemic aid

When it came to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy, Orland Park was no different than any other village. “We had hundreds of businesses that closed their doors with little or no notice,” Pekau said. “While the mall and the I-80 campus are big businesses, we understand that small independent businesses are the heart of our community. So, we decided to establish programs to help our local business owners survive the economic impact of the pandemic.”

The village is offering incentives to aid businesses affected by COVID-19. The sales taxes collected from July through September will be split 50-50 with qualified local businesses. “We understand that sharing the tax revenue will help these businesses stay afloat during tough times,” Pekau said. “It does take some money out of the village budget, but we have to partner with our merchants and keep our shops open.”

Another program will use tax funds to help the two hotels in the village. Quality Inn and Homewood Suites by Hilton have suffered significant economic damage, according to Pekau. “We want both of the hotels to survive the revenue loss and remain open,” he said. “We’ve put together a program that can help them out with tax revenue to offset a portion of their losses.”

A “Shop Orland” program provides Visa gift cards based on the money spent at Orland businesses. “The gift cards are village specific,” Pekau said. “We’re promoting a shop local program. We’re providing incentives in the form of gift cards to urge you to spend locally."

Outlook

Pekau and the village administration are optimistic on the short- and long-term future of Orland Park. “We have several programs in place to attract business to our village,” Pekau said. “We have several plans that are on pause because of the pandemic. But it’s very encouraging to see that none of these developers backed out when COVID hit. They are waiting for banks to loosen the purse strings. That will happen eventually, and we’ll pick up where we left off. Developers and entrepreneurs see the potential here, and they’re not going elsewhere, which is very encouraging.”

Snapshots

Orland Park Bakery

Orland Park Bakery has been a staple since the bustling village was a modest hamlet of 5,000 in 1969. “This place has witnessed tremendous growth in the village,” owner Tom Major said. “I like to think we have grown, both in terms of quantity and creativity, right along with it.”

Patrons line up as early as 3 a.m. on Paczki Day— Fat Tuesday — for the legendary treats. “We cut each Paczki in order to stuff them to the bursting point,” Major said. The bakery offers 18 flavors.

Residents come to Orland Park Bakery, at 14850 S. LaGrange Road, for  incredible wedding cakes, which includes tasting and consultation sessions. “Our decorators and designers strive to make memories with their creations,” Major said. “The pandemic has slowed things down, obviously, but we still get orders for our wedding cakes.”

Doughnuts, sweet rolls, coffee cakes, breads, rolls, cookies, pastries and more are baked fresh every morning. Traditional kolacky also is available for regular or curbside service.

“We love being part of the Orland Park community,” Major said. “The locals are very loyal to us, and we go out of our way to try and return the favor. The village is helping small businesses like ours with tax incentives during these tough times. We’re still creating the sweetest memories.”

Vegan T’ease

After her sister passed away, Tee Scott decided it was time for a change. “My family has a history of heart conditions,” she said. “I knew I had to make some serious changes in order to give myself a fighting chance.”

Scott went vegan. She lost 100 pounds and her blood pressure medicine. “I can’t control everything, but I can make a positive impact on my health through my diet,” she said. “And I found a way to still enjoy food while practicing vegan.”

Vegan T’ease is Scott’s way of sharing lessons learned with the fortunate patrons of the Southland. She opened the eatery at 14600 S. LaGrange Rd., Unit 1, in August 2019, and immediately discovered a happy following.

“The Orland Park area really needed a vegan restaurant that served up delicious and healthy options,” Scott said. “We found a niche that’s been great for us and for our patrons.”

Menu items include vegan gyros with house-made tzatziki sauce, vegan tacos, sweet potato pie, almond cheesecake, smoothies, tofu fried fish poppers, fish sandwiches and Scott’s homemade macaroni and cheese.

“Food can be fun, delicious and still be healthy,” she said. “The secret is the ingredients and the preparation.”

Like every business, Vegan T’ease took a hit when COVID-19 struck. It is now open for patrons to come in or get delivery via Grub Hub.

“We love being a part of the Southland community,” Scott said. “The residents and the village business community have made us feel welcome. It’s been a win-win.”

Mitchell’s Orland Park Flower Shop

For 104 years, the Mitchell family has been delivering fresh flowers and gorgeous arrangements to satisfied customers.

“My grandfather came here from Europe, where he worked as a florist,” Dave Mitchell explained. “He and my uncle first opened a floral shop on the South Side of Chicago. We expanded and opened the Orland Park shop in 1973.”

Mitchell’s Orland Park Flower Shop, at 14309 Beacon Ave., is a full-service florist that  offers arrangements for every occasion and specializes in weddings and funerals. It also carries tropicals, plants, European gardens, silk arrangements, greeting cards, and high-style floral arrangements.

“Most floral shops offer similar services,” Mitchell said. “But what makes us stand out from the competition is design talent that we have in-house.”

Mitchell and other family members have been members of the American Institute of Floral Design for many years. Designers at the shop have won contests for their creations.

“Quite a lot of our returning customers trust us to the point that they say send what you believe is the best arrangement,” he said. “They allow us the freedom to design the best within their budget. That really says a lot about the quality of our work.”

During the pandemic, Mitchell says most business comes from customers who want to cheer up friends and family. “People reach out to us for help in sending a message of love and hope,” he said. “There’s a lot of anxiety out there, and it’s a warm feeling when people want to reach out and say hello, send thoughts of love and other positive wishes.”

