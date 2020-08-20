Despite pandemic pause, Orland Park advances with a mall, a campus and a plan

Situated 25 miles southwest of Chicago, Orland Park is a bustling village of more than 58,000 residents.
The Metra train system transports commuters back and forth to the Loop and O’Hare International Airport. The Orland Square Mall opened in 1976 with more than 1 million square feet of shopping, sparking substantial economic and residential growth in the village.
Today, Orland Park continues to adjust to the changes in mall shopping, the proximity to downtown Chicago, and the economic differences pre- and post-pandemic.
Orland Square
“This administration has put tremendous effort into building a long-term relationship with the mall,” said Mayor and Village President Keith Pekau. “The employment numbers and local dollars generated by the mall itself and the ripple effect are paramount to our continued success.”
AMC Theatres is backfilling the space left empty by Sears, Roebuck and Co. closing its store. “The pandemic has put certain aspects on pause,” Pekau said. “But AMC will open the theater complex soon. The plan also calls for half of the physical space to be leased to supporting businesses.”
Pekau explained that the economic health of the mall is critical to Orland Park’s viability. “Orland Square is a high-performing mall and will survive mall consolidation,” he said. "Sales per square foot is in the top 20% of malls, and $100 million in private investment is planned over the next 18 months.”
Another new store in the mall is Von Maur, an Iowa-based department store opened in time for 2019 Christmas shopping in the former Carson, Pirie, Scott & Co. space. Selling name-brand clothing, accessories and jewelry, the store brings a balance of options to existing shops.
“Orland Square continues to provide our residents and nearby shoppers the unique experience that made it one of the most popular and profitable mall in the greater Chicago area,” Pekau said.
Campus on I-80
“The I-80 corridor has seen little development in the past 10 years,” Pekau said. “We believe there’s great opportunity in the corridor.”
Renamed the Campus on I-80, the village administration has created a market ready site with flexible zoning options. “Our development objective is to utilize interconnected site planning to create a campus feel,” Pekau said. “That will include public plazas and open space areas.” The result is a mixed-use campus intended to develop as an interrelated live/work/learn/play district.
Chicago Southland Interstate Alliance is a public-private partnership of Orland Park, Mokena and Tinley Park that’s intended to attract business development to the campus and neighboring land.
“There’s tremendous opportunity in that region,” Pekau said. “We’d like to see medical buildings and pharmaceutical businesses in the area. The close proximity to Chicago and O’Hare makes it a perfect location for those types of businesses. That brings good paying jobs to our community.”
Also close by are University of Chicago Medicine, Loyola Medical Center, Palos Health and Silver Cross Hospital. Village administrators believe that additional medical and pharmaceutical campuses will complement each other.
CSIA offers more than 850 acres with utilities ready or nearby. “We are very optimistic on the development we’ll see in the area over the next few years,” Pekau said.
Pandemic aid
When it came to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy, Orland Park was no different than any other village. “We had hundreds of businesses that closed their doors with little or no notice,” Pekau said. “While the mall and the I-80 campus are big businesses, we understand that small independent businesses are the heart of our community. So, we decided to establish programs to help our local business owners survive the economic impact of the pandemic.”
The village is offering incentives to aid businesses affected by COVID-19. The sales taxes collected from July through September will be split 50-50 with qualified local businesses. “We understand that sharing the tax revenue will help these businesses stay afloat during tough times,” Pekau said. “It does take some money out of the village budget, but we have to partner with our merchants and keep our shops open.”
Another program will use tax funds to help the two hotels in the village. Quality Inn and Homewood Suites by Hilton have suffered significant economic damage, according to Pekau. “We want both of the hotels to survive the revenue loss and remain open,” he said. “We’ve put together a program that can help them out with tax revenue to offset a portion of their losses.”
A “Shop Orland” program provides Visa gift cards based on the money spent at Orland businesses. “The gift cards are village specific,” Pekau said. “We’re promoting a shop local program. We’re providing incentives in the form of gift cards to urge you to spend locally."
Outlook
Pekau and the village administration are optimistic on the short- and long-term future of Orland Park. “We have several programs in place to attract business to our village,” Pekau said. “We have several plans that are on pause because of the pandemic. But it’s very encouraging to see that none of these developers backed out when COVID hit. They are waiting for banks to loosen the purse strings. That will happen eventually, and we’ll pick up where we left off. Developers and entrepreneurs see the potential here, and they’re not going elsewhere, which is very encouraging.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!