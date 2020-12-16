Director of Lubeznik Center goes to all lengths for one of Mom's Raspberry Deights

The approaching holidays mean a significant undertaking is happening behind the scenes.

The gathering arsenal of rolling pins, measuring cups and mixing bowls across the nation is intensified by the stockpiling of five-pound bags of flour, sacks of sugar and large quantities of butter. Bakers, start your ovens: it’s time for Christmas cookies.

When it comes to Christmas cookies, it seems that the shapes, sizes, flavors and types are endless. Some melt in your mouth. Others are rich and sweet. And according to Janet Bloch, executive director of the Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City, some are even worth sneaking from an older sister.

Those would be the Raspberry Delights, also known as Sonja Henies, that Bloch’s mom made every year at holiday, and Bloch and her two older sisters couldn’t get enough of them.

“These cookies are delicious! The dough is so good. They were coveted by my two older sisters and I when our mom made them,” says Bloch.

Bloch remembers that the cookies were so in demand that her oldest sister had a special hiding place for her stash, but Bloch and her middle sister figured out a way to grab a few extra for themselves.