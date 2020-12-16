Director of Lubeznik Center goes to all lengths for one of Mom's Raspberry Deights

The approaching holidays mean a significant undertaking is happening behind the scenes.
The gathering arsenal of rolling pins, measuring cups and mixing bowls across the nation is intensified by the stockpiling of five-pound bags of flour, sacks of sugar and large quantities of butter. Bakers, start your ovens: it’s time for Christmas cookies.
When it comes to Christmas cookies, it seems that the shapes, sizes, flavors and types are endless. Some melt in your mouth. Others are rich and sweet. And according to Janet Bloch, executive director of the Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City, some are even worth sneaking from an older sister.
Those would be the Raspberry Delights, also known as Sonja Henies, that Bloch’s mom made every year at holiday, and Bloch and her two older sisters couldn’t get enough of them.
“These cookies are delicious! The dough is so good. They were coveted by my two older sisters and I when our mom made them,” says Bloch.
Bloch remembers that the cookies were so in demand that her oldest sister had a special hiding place for her stash, but Bloch and her middle sister figured out a way to grab a few extra for themselves.
“My oldest sister used to hide her share in a box in her closet. She had her own bedroom, and my middle sister and I were not allowed in her room,” Bloch explains. “But when she was away, my middle sister and I would sneak into her room and carefully take a couple cookies and then redistribute the rest to make it look like the box was full! We were partners in crime.”
The only downside to the cookies? Bloch said they were eaten up fast.
“My mom never made enough, so if you have a big family better make two batches,” she advises.
Selma Bloch’s Raspberry Delights (aka Sonja Henies
Ingredients
Dough
1/2 pound butter
2 egg yolks (save the whites in a separate bowl)
1/2 cup brown sugar
2 cups flour
Raspberry preserves (with seeds preferred)
Finely chopped pecans or walnuts
2 egg whites, beaten with a fork
Directions
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. To make the dough, mix butter, egg yolks, brown sugar and flour. Make small balls, roll in egg white and then in finely chopped nuts. Make round depression in center. Bake 5 minutes, remove from the oven and fill depression with raspberry preserves. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes more.
