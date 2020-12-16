 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Director of Lubeznik Center goes to all lengths for one of Mom's Raspberry Deights
urgent

Director of Lubeznik Center goes to all lengths for one of Mom's Raspberry Deights

{{featured_button_text}}

The approaching holidays mean a significant undertaking is happening behind the scenes.

The gathering arsenal of rolling pins, measuring cups and mixing bowls across the nation is intensified by the stockpiling of five-pound bags of flour, sacks of sugar and large quantities of butter. Bakers, start your ovens: it’s time for Christmas cookies.

When it comes to Christmas cookies, it seems that the shapes, sizes, flavors and types are endless. Some melt in your mouth. Others are  rich and sweet. And according to Janet Bloch, executive director of the Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City, some are even worth sneaking from an older sister.

Those would be the Raspberry Delights, also known as Sonja Henies, that Bloch’s mom made every year at holiday, and Bloch and her two older sisters couldn’t get enough of them.

“These cookies are delicious! The dough is so good. They were coveted by my two older sisters and I when our mom made them,” says Bloch.

Bloch remembers that the cookies were so in demand that her oldest sister had a special hiding place for her stash, but Bloch and her middle sister figured out a way to grab a few extra for themselves.

“My oldest sister used to hide her share in a box in her closet. She had her own bedroom, and my middle sister and I were not allowed in her room,” Bloch explains. “But when she was away, my middle sister and I would sneak into her room and carefully take a couple cookies and then redistribute the rest to make it look like the box was full! We were partners in crime.”

The only downside to the cookies? Bloch said they were eaten up fast.

“My mom never made enough, so if you have a big family better make two batches,” she advises.

Selma Bloch’s Raspberry Delights (aka Sonja Henies

Ingredients

Dough

1/2 pound butter

2 egg yolks (save the whites in a separate bowl)

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 cups flour

Raspberry preserves (with seeds preferred)

Finely chopped pecans or walnuts

2 egg whites, beaten with a fork

Directions

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. To make the dough, mix butter, egg yolks, brown sugar and flour. Make small balls, roll in egg white and then in finely chopped nuts. Make round depression in center. Bake 5 minutes, remove from the oven and fill depression with raspberry preserves. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes more.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
High school senior is driving force for food pantry collections
Niche

High school senior is driving force for food pantry collections

“With this COVID, so many people have reached out, asking what we needed, how they could help,” said Jeannine Hetfleisch, director of the Frankfort Township Food Pantry. “It’s great how many people want to pitch in.” Among the pantry’s standout volunteers is Marist High School senior Lauren Zarris.

+2
Homer Glen builds a brand on 'You Know You're Home' principles
Niche

Homer Glen builds a brand on 'You Know You're Home' principles

Recognizing the need to build a sense of community identity and to present that identity as a consistent brand to potential commercial and residential newcomers, the village hired a branding consultant and began soliciting community input on what would become the Homer Glen brand.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to make a paper pressman's hat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts