Dunes keeps visitors engaged with virtual visits, activities, Sandsquatch

Though most public places remain closed, organizations throughout Duneland have created plenty of virtual programs to bring the great outdoors to the public.
Take a virtual hike with a park ranger at the Indiana Dunes National Park. Explore the dunes through “Dunes 101” from Indiana Dunes Tourism. You can even hunt for a “Sandsquatch” with the Dunes Learning Center’s YouTube web series — all while maintaining your distance.
Michelle Senderhauf, communications director at Indiana Dunes Tourism, says that though the Indiana Dunes Visitors Center in Porter is closed, you can still enjoy the great outdoors with the Indiana Dunes National Park and the Dunes Learning Center.
“As for virtual activities, the National Park has been doing some really great virtual hikes and the Dunes Learning Center has created a distance learning page on their website with some really great activities for kids,” she said.
Bruce Rowe, supervisory park ranger and public information officer with the National Park Service, says the Indiana Dunes National Park has several virtual activities its website, www.nps.gov/indu/index.htm, and Facebook page, www.facebook.com/IndianaDunesNPS.
“When we start reopening things, we do not plan for the foreseeable future to offer ranger-led programs because it would be difficult to socially distance on narrow trails with large groups of people,” he said. “We do have some virtual hikes throughout the National Park on our website currently.”
They include Mount Baldy, Heron Rookery looking at wildflowers and Dune Ridge trail.
“We are going to continue to develop those throughout the summer, so people can look at those before going hiking themselves without a ranger,” Rowe said.
At the Dunes Learning Center in Porter, the hunt is on for the elusive Sandsquatch, led by Chief Naturalist Anthony Escobedo in his weekly YouTube web series.
“The idea was during the whole pandemic, we still wanted to reach our audience and inspire curiosity with nature, that’s our driving factor for everything we do,” Escobedo said.
“It follows kind of a story line, as far as how these encounters came to be, so it’s still an adventure style. We still do science but we do it with a mythical creature,” he added.
Dunes Learning Center Executive Director Geof Benson said that thanks to grants from several leading Northwest Indiana businesses, the organization has remained resilient in this crisis.
“ We’ve had grants from Porter County Community Foundation, First Source Bank, ArcelorMittal, NIPSCO and NITCO, so they shoot us in this direction in a way,” Benson said.
Because of these grants, Benson says, Dunes Learning Center was able to pivot to inspiring kids and adults through technology.
“This virtual stuff is pretty far removed from what we normally do, in that we normally try to get kids away from screens. They spend too much time on screens and not enough outdoors. We inspire them to get outside, learn about nature and take care of it. Our staff was very creative in coming up with several different ideas for how to engage kids, convince them to go outside but do it through a video or e-learning activity.”
Escobedo says feedback on the Sandsquatch series has been very positive.
“Overall, people are super excited. People are like, 'Wow, I never knew I could learn so much from tracks.' They’re getting curious about things in their own yard around them.”
But will Escobedo and his team of experts find the real Sandsquatch?
“I don’t want to give too much away, but there is a conclusion as to what I’ve been tracking,” he says.
Indiana Dunes Tourism also has a long-standing web series called Dunes 101.
“The Dunes 101 video series features Ranger Matt as he explores the Indiana Dunes. He answers some of the most frequently asked questions about the Indiana Dunes, like how to make the most of your beach experience, where to camp, or the best hiking trail based on your skill level,” Senderhauf said.
Rowe says there will be plans in place to keep visitors safe when the center does reopen.
“We have a tentative date for reopening in mid-June but it will be under a modified operation,” he said.
The plans to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the Visitors Center and the National Park will include several approaches.
“We will limit the amount of people who can come into the building at any one time so that we can promote social distancing,” Rowe said.
“We are working on plans to adaptively open the National Park as well. We are planning to reopen the West Beach operation with lifeguards and bathrooms on Memorial Day weekend.
“One of the things we’ve emphasized during this period is for the public to socially distance,” Rowe said. “If they get to a parking lot that is full, to go to another parking lot that is more open.”
More information about park openings and other facilities can be found online or at the organizations’ Facebook pages.
