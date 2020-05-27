Dunes keeps visitors engaged with virtual visits, activities, Sandsquatch

“This virtual stuff is pretty far removed from what we normally do, in that we normally try to get kids away from screens. They spend too much time on screens and not enough outdoors. We inspire them to get outside, learn about nature and take care of it. Our staff was very creative in coming up with several different ideas for how to engage kids, convince them to go outside but do it through a video or e-learning activity.”

Escobedo says feedback on the Sandsquatch series has been very positive.

“Overall, people are super excited. People are like, 'Wow, I never knew I could learn so much from tracks.' They’re getting curious about things in their own yard around them.”

But will Escobedo and his team of experts find the real Sandsquatch?

“I don’t want to give too much away, but there is a conclusion as to what I’ve been tracking,” he says.

Indiana Dunes Tourism also has a long-standing web series called Dunes 101.

“The Dunes 101 video series features Ranger Matt as he explores the Indiana Dunes. He answers some of the most frequently asked questions about the Indiana Dunes, like how to make the most of your beach experience, where to camp, or the best hiking trail based on your skill level,” Senderhauf said.