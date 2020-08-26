Dyer Garden Club looking to reseed membership to continue horticultural, charitable pursuits

More than 60 years ago, a group of neighbors decided to turn their love of gardening into something more.
So the Dyer Garden Club was born in 1958.
In the early days the club members — not limited to Dyer residents — would meet at each other’s homes, bringing baked goods and sharing the hospitality along with helpful tips on gardening, conservation and other related topics.
Gradually the club grew to 30 members, making it too big for home gatherings, so it moved its meetings to the activity room at the Sheffield Manor senior living facility.
Club President Mary Hoppe said the club was very involved in the community for many years, serving as the town’s beautification committee, planting and tending gardens all over town as part of the national America in Bloom.
Meetings included speakers on everything from wild birds to lessons in preserving and making things out of gourds. Members of the Master Gardeners of Lake County spoke to the club on how to prepare a garden and how to plant seeds in winter. The club even helped members who wanted to get training as master gardeners pay for the program tuition.
The annual dues were $20. Half went to the national and state garden organizations, and the rest, augmented with fundraising efforts, was donated to local organizations and to sponsor a pair of horticulture scholarships to Ball State and Purdue Universities.
Long-time member Gig Theurich said the club held flower shows at local churches and did gardening therapy presentations for the psychiatric patients at the old Our Lady of Mercy Hospital.
“We would show them how to make small arrangements with flowers in cans for their rooms — just something to get them out of their rooms,” Theurich said.
They participated in the parade celebrating Dyer’s 100th anniversary and had a flower display at the Lake County Fair each year. The club put together flower arrangements for the town’s library, and members took care of the gardens at the library, town hall and the Blue Star Memorial honoring veterans among others.
To help pay for all these activities, the club held an annual plant sale, raising enough to cover expenses and speakers as well as make donations to organizations including the Shirley Heinze Land Trust, the Nature Conservancy and Habitat for Humanity. They also provided bouquets for Meals on Wheels to deliver with the food in Dyer and donated food coupons to the township’s annual Easter food drive.
But for all the good the club has sown, it's looking to cultivate new members. Hoppe said only about 10 people are still active, and no meetings have been held this year because of the coronavirus.
“Our presence out there is not great,” Hoppe said. “It’s very difficult to get our name out there. We have an old Facebook page (www.facebook.com/DyerGardenClub), and we are on the town’s website (http://www.townofdyer.net/edc/Residents/ClubsLeagues/GardenClub.aspx). We are going to have to get a new Facebook page because the person who was in charge of it can’t find the identification.”
She said other garden clubs in Lake and Porter Counties have continued to hold meeting via Zoom, which she doesn’t think would suit the mostly older members in Dyer.
The town handles most of its own beautification these days, but the club still tends a garden at Pheasant Hills Park and a planter at the fire department’s station on 213th Street. Hoppe said the town plans to replace the station, so she doesn’t know what will become of the planter. At one time they maintained a garden at the Tri-Town Safety Village and walks to show off their own gardens.
Even the plant sale has become too much to handle.
“Our membership is dwindling, and I hope we’re not on our way out,” Hoppe said. “If more people would be interested, I’m hoping next year things will be better. We don’t require that you live in Dyer. It’s for everybody to learn more about gardening and conservation and to learn about artistic arrangements.”
Anyone interested in joining the club can contact Hoppe at 219-789-3839 or email her at mlhoppe@comcast.net.
