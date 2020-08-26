Dyer Garden Club looking to reseed membership to continue horticultural, charitable pursuits

Long-time member Gig Theurich said the club held flower shows at local churches and did gardening therapy presentations for the psychiatric patients at the old Our Lady of Mercy Hospital.

“We would show them how to make small arrangements with flowers in cans for their rooms — just something to get them out of their rooms,” Theurich said.

They participated in the parade celebrating Dyer’s 100th anniversary and had a flower display at the Lake County Fair each year. The club put together flower arrangements for the town’s library, and members took care of the gardens at the library, town hall and the Blue Star Memorial honoring veterans among others.

To help pay for all these activities, the club held an annual plant sale, raising enough to cover expenses and speakers as well as make donations to organizations including the Shirley Heinze Land Trust, the Nature Conservancy and Habitat for Humanity. They also provided bouquets for Meals on Wheels to deliver with the food in Dyer and donated food coupons to the township’s annual Easter food drive.

But for all the good the club has sown, it's looking to cultivate new members. Hoppe said only about 10 people are still active, and no meetings have been held this year because of the coronavirus.