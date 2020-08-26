 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dyer parks department takes small steps back with community market
urgent

Dyer parks department takes small steps back with community market

{{featured_button_text}}

This was the first year for Dyer Parks & Recreation Department's Community Market, and the pandemic made it quite a challenge, said Michael O'Shea, parks director.

"This was our first year of doing this, and we had to cancel the June markets because of COVID-19," O"Shea said. "We had some in July and will have two more in September."

Because of the health concerns, O'Shea said, safety is a priority for those attending the market. 

He said the July markets drew more than 400 people, socially distanced with the vendors wearing masks.

"The first two went pretty well," he said. "We kept track and we had around 450 people throughout the time frame.

"Next year will be so much easier," he said. 

The last two markets are scheduled for Sept. 1 and 15 at Pheasant Hills Community Park, 2301 Hart St.

The market was seen as a way to bring more people out to the park on Tuesdays, when the department has traditionally hosted concerts. 

"So what we have done this year is have the community market from 4-8 p.m., and 5:30-8:30 p.m. we have music," O'Shea said.

"We have been spacing out the vendors, and we have to submit plans to show  how we are doing things," he said. 'We require masks when they enter the market and that people socially distance themselves."

O'Shea said the park is very large with a lot of green space, which the department has put to good use this year. 

'"We have a little bit of everything at the market," O'Shea said. "We have food trucks, vendors, craft vendors, farmer's market vendors with produce. The idea is to do a little bit of everything at the market."

For more information about the Community Market, call the department at 219-865-2505.

Family Fall Fest

Dyer Parks Department plans to hold its Family Fall Fest this year. The event will be from 12:30-5:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at Pheasant Hills Community Park, 2301 Hart St.

"This will be our last big event of the year," Dyer Parks Director Michael O'Shea said of the event usually held at Central Park.

The fest typically has vendors, miniature golf, a bounce house for kids, a maze and other fun stuff, O'Shea said. "But because of COVID-19 restrictions, we are still trying to figure out what we will have. We probably won't have the bounce house."

O"Shea said it may add vendors and will find more socially distancing activities.

“Things are still up in the air," he said. "It's very difficult to plan things right now because we have rules to follow and things change every week.”

The parks department did do a summer camp, but for only three weeks because of regulations and lower attendance than usual. 

"We have had to make changes to our plans," O'Shea said. "But we still are planning the Family Fall Fest.

For more information, call the Dyer Parks & Recreation Department at 219-865-2505.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to make a paper pressman's hat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts