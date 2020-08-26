Dyer parks department takes small steps back with community market

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This was the first year for Dyer Parks & Recreation Department's Community Market, and the pandemic made it quite a challenge, said Michael O'Shea, parks director.

"This was our first year of doing this, and we had to cancel the June markets because of COVID-19," O"Shea said. "We had some in July and will have two more in September."

Because of the health concerns, O'Shea said, safety is a priority for those attending the market.

He said the July markets drew more than 400 people, socially distanced with the vendors wearing masks.

"The first two went pretty well," he said. "We kept track and we had around 450 people throughout the time frame.

"Next year will be so much easier," he said.

The last two markets are scheduled for Sept. 1 and 15 at Pheasant Hills Community Park, 2301 Hart St.

The market was seen as a way to bring more people out to the park on Tuesdays, when the department has traditionally hosted concerts.

"So what we have done this year is have the community market from 4-8 p.m., and 5:30-8:30 p.m. we have music," O'Shea said.