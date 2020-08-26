Dyer parks department takes small steps back with community market

This was the first year for Dyer Parks & Recreation Department's Community Market, and the pandemic made it quite a challenge, said Michael O'Shea, parks director.
"This was our first year of doing this, and we had to cancel the June markets because of COVID-19," O"Shea said. "We had some in July and will have two more in September."
Because of the health concerns, O'Shea said, safety is a priority for those attending the market.
He said the July markets drew more than 400 people, socially distanced with the vendors wearing masks.
"The first two went pretty well," he said. "We kept track and we had around 450 people throughout the time frame.
"Next year will be so much easier," he said.
The last two markets are scheduled for Sept. 1 and 15 at Pheasant Hills Community Park, 2301 Hart St.
The market was seen as a way to bring more people out to the park on Tuesdays, when the department has traditionally hosted concerts.
"So what we have done this year is have the community market from 4-8 p.m., and 5:30-8:30 p.m. we have music," O'Shea said.
"We have been spacing out the vendors, and we have to submit plans to show how we are doing things," he said. 'We require masks when they enter the market and that people socially distance themselves."
O'Shea said the park is very large with a lot of green space, which the department has put to good use this year.
'"We have a little bit of everything at the market," O'Shea said. "We have food trucks, vendors, craft vendors, farmer's market vendors with produce. The idea is to do a little bit of everything at the market."
For more information about the Community Market, call the department at 219-865-2505.
