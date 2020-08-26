 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dyer's focus on infrastructure, schools make it home to business, residents
urgent

Dyer's focus on infrastructure, schools make it home to business, residents

{{featured_button_text}}

There isn’t just a single reason Dyer is a desirable landing spot for businesses.

Town Manager Tom DeGiulio said what makes it attractive to businesses is the same thing that draws families to move there. 

“The same type of economic incentives, such as lower taxes, excellent schools, adequate utilities and infrastructure, a better value for your purchase price for property, that drive residential choices attract businesses,” DeGiulio said.

It also helps that the municipality is in a well-traveled corridor, and it’s near major highways.

“Dyer’s location on Route 30 and the state line and just a few miles from (Ill.) 394 and (Interstate) 80-94 make it attractive for many businesses considering relocation,” DeGiulio said.

The Calumet Avenue corridor has been seeing new development, and the town hopes to attract more growth in other areas.

“We have plenty of available land in several areas of the community that are great locations for professional or commercial/retail development,” DeGiulio said.

The Town Council and Plan Commission are updating Dyer’s comprehensive plan, with a focus on four areas — the downtown district, the Sheffield Avenue and Main Street district, the Calumet Avenue corridor and the U.S. 30 corridor.

DeGiulio said revising the comprehensive plan is a lengthy process, and town officials hoped to be further along at this point.

“The process should have been completed, but like virtually everything else, COVID-19 stepped in and delayed things,” DeGiulio said.

Resident input from a public forum in October is being used, and the town is planning to have another in late September to gather more feedback from the community.

The new comprehensive plan and an updated zoning code will help the town looks promote more economic growth because it will be able to offer more flexibility for mixed-use developments, DeGiulio said.

Dyer already is using the comprehensive plan in a variety of ways.

DeGiulio said efforts have begun to acquire vacant buildings and land along 213th Street, pursue a streetscape project along Sheffield and Calumet Avenues and offer a facade enhancement program for existing developments.

DeGiulio said the town also has been collaborating with the owners of Symphony of Dyer and Cedarhurst to build infrastructure from Central Park Boulevard to their developments.

An emphasis remains on residential growth. 

“The goal is to continue to be a high percentage of (owner-occupied) dwelling units,” DeGiulio said. “The goal is to provide a strong housing inventory for all ages of residents.”

The West Lake Corridor commuter rail extension will be essential to that. 

“It will increase demand for both existing housing stock and newer types of housing such as higher-end townhomes and condos,” DeGiulio said.

Construction could start in October for the eight-mile West Lake extension of the South Shore commuter rail line between Hammond and Dyer, with completion expected in late 2024.

Even before that, several upgrades are underway. 

The Hart Street bridge project is expected to wrap up in early December, DeGiulio said.

Utility work and preparing the lower level of the structure is complete.

“The public will begin to see decking and steel in the next few weeks,” DeGiulio said. “The east portion should be completed by mid-September.”

Snapshots

Clean Eatz

Clean Eatz offers up healthy food that’s also appealing to your taste buds.

“There’s nothing like us around,” said Joel Bustos, of Clean Eatz, at 425 Joliet St.

The business opened about four months ago, and it has been generating interest. “A lot of new customers,” Bustos said.

He said the restaurant uses clean ingredients. “There’s no added sodium or sugars,” Bustos said.

In addition to a menu that features wraps, flatbreads and build-your-own bowls, Clean Eatz also has a meal subscription program.

Bustos said that program has helped many shed pounds.

The meal plan can also appeal to busy parents who are short on time to prepare meals for the family as well as those who don’t want to spend a lot of time in the kitchen.

Elements Salon Spa Retreat

At Elements Salon Spa Retreat, you’ll receive a personal touch.

“We get to know our guests and treat them like family,” the business said. “Our team has a great blend of personalities that keep the environment positive.”

Among the variety of services offered at Elements, 15255 W. 101st Ave., are haircuts, extensions and color.

On the spa side, there are eyelash extensions, permanent makeup and chemical peels, the business said.

Medical spa services, including Botox and Filler, also are available.

“For a more relaxing service, you can try a massage or a facial,” according to the business that’s been open for nearly a decade. “In addition to that, we offer manicures, pedicures, sugar scrubs, special occasion makeup and body waxing.”

Patti's All-American

For more than 50 years, Patti Komara has maintained her passion for teaching gymnastics, dance, swimming and other disciplines to children at Patti’s All-American.

As owner, Komara sets out to be the gold standard in the business, and she accomplishes that with an outstanding staff, great facility and strong curriculum, she said.

Her career has taken her to many locations, and since 1989, she has been open at 1530 Joliet St.

Many of Komara’s students have gone on to excel in a variety of sports, thanks to her gymnastics program.

“Boys and girls grow into superior athletes with a start in gymnastics,” Komara said. “It’s a great preparatory sport for many other sports.”

Komara has earned several acknowledgements throughout her career, including being named the USA Gymnastics National Business Leader of the Year in 2003. The Society of Innovators of Northwest Indiana selected her as the Innovator of the year in 2016. Komara also was named the Most Influential Business Woman in Northwest Indiana in 2018.

Patti’s All-American also has been a Times Media Co. Best of the Region winner for several years.

The Scrambled Diner

A visit to The Scrambled Diner can make you feel right at home.

“People can expect friendly and efficient service,” said Jen Moore, general manager and owner of The Scrambled Diner, at 250 81st Ave. “Our wait staff has been with us for many years and treat our customers like part of the family.  

“We are known for fresh, homemade menu items,” Moore said of the restaurant opened in 2010. “My husband created a fun and versatile menu.”

The Scrambled Diner focuses on making items in-house, including its own sausage, lunch meats, hot sauce and ketchup.

Personal Touch Technology

Achieving a high level of customer satisfaction has always been a goal at Personal Touch Technology.

“All of our clients, no matter how big or small, residential or business, are treated with respect,” said Personal Touch Technology President Ken Stone. “Technology can be confusing to many people regardless of age, so we take the time to explain things in a way that our clients can understand.”

The positive customer experience is reflected in the many online reviews of Personal Touch Technology, which has been in business since 2014.

Stone said customers are looking for a computer technician they can trust, and they will find that at Personal Touch Technology, at 1428 Rosemary Court.

“We believe in building relationships with our clients,” Stone said. “Your computer technician is as personal as your doctor, your minister, your accountant.”

In addition to solving problems, the business sets out to prevent them.

“A computer is like a car or house. There is a level of maintenance that you need to do,” Stone said. “We have a personalized approach that helps you understand what to do and what not to do. It's very straightforward.”

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to make a paper pressman's hat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts