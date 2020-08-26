Dyer's focus on infrastructure, schools make it home to business, residents

There isn’t just a single reason Dyer is a desirable landing spot for businesses.
Town Manager Tom DeGiulio said what makes it attractive to businesses is the same thing that draws families to move there.
“The same type of economic incentives, such as lower taxes, excellent schools, adequate utilities and infrastructure, a better value for your purchase price for property, that drive residential choices attract businesses,” DeGiulio said.
It also helps that the municipality is in a well-traveled corridor, and it’s near major highways.
“Dyer’s location on Route 30 and the state line and just a few miles from (Ill.) 394 and (Interstate) 80-94 make it attractive for many businesses considering relocation,” DeGiulio said.
The Calumet Avenue corridor has been seeing new development, and the town hopes to attract more growth in other areas.
“We have plenty of available land in several areas of the community that are great locations for professional or commercial/retail development,” DeGiulio said.
The Town Council and Plan Commission are updating Dyer’s comprehensive plan, with a focus on four areas — the downtown district, the Sheffield Avenue and Main Street district, the Calumet Avenue corridor and the U.S. 30 corridor.
DeGiulio said revising the comprehensive plan is a lengthy process, and town officials hoped to be further along at this point.
“The process should have been completed, but like virtually everything else, COVID-19 stepped in and delayed things,” DeGiulio said.
Resident input from a public forum in October is being used, and the town is planning to have another in late September to gather more feedback from the community.
The new comprehensive plan and an updated zoning code will help the town looks promote more economic growth because it will be able to offer more flexibility for mixed-use developments, DeGiulio said.
Dyer already is using the comprehensive plan in a variety of ways.
DeGiulio said efforts have begun to acquire vacant buildings and land along 213th Street, pursue a streetscape project along Sheffield and Calumet Avenues and offer a facade enhancement program for existing developments.
DeGiulio said the town also has been collaborating with the owners of Symphony of Dyer and Cedarhurst to build infrastructure from Central Park Boulevard to their developments.
An emphasis remains on residential growth.
“The goal is to continue to be a high percentage of (owner-occupied) dwelling units,” DeGiulio said. “The goal is to provide a strong housing inventory for all ages of residents.”
The West Lake Corridor commuter rail extension will be essential to that.
“It will increase demand for both existing housing stock and newer types of housing such as higher-end townhomes and condos,” DeGiulio said.
Construction could start in October for the eight-mile West Lake extension of the South Shore commuter rail line between Hammond and Dyer, with completion expected in late 2024.
Even before that, several upgrades are underway.
The Hart Street bridge project is expected to wrap up in early December, DeGiulio said.
Utility work and preparing the lower level of the structure is complete.
“The public will begin to see decking and steel in the next few weeks,” DeGiulio said. “The east portion should be completed by mid-September.”
