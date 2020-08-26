Dyer's focus on infrastructure, schools make it home to business, residents

DeGiulio said revising the comprehensive plan is a lengthy process, and town officials hoped to be further along at this point.

“The process should have been completed, but like virtually everything else, COVID-19 stepped in and delayed things,” DeGiulio said.

Resident input from a public forum in October is being used, and the town is planning to have another in late September to gather more feedback from the community.

The new comprehensive plan and an updated zoning code will help the town looks promote more economic growth because it will be able to offer more flexibility for mixed-use developments, DeGiulio said.

Dyer already is using the comprehensive plan in a variety of ways.

DeGiulio said efforts have begun to acquire vacant buildings and land along 213th Street, pursue a streetscape project along Sheffield and Calumet Avenues and offer a facade enhancement program for existing developments.

DeGiulio said the town also has been collaborating with the owners of Symphony of Dyer and Cedarhurst to build infrastructure from Central Park Boulevard to their developments.

An emphasis remains on residential growth.