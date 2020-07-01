English professor continues to write story, adds chapter on running B&B

When Liz Bryant was a teenager in the 1970s in Virginia, she remembers a high school teacher walking through the rows of chairs in the classroom in a long flowing skirt and saying with a southern accent “If you’re going to go to college, you need to learn how to write.”
“She told me that I needed to learn how to write, but didn’t teach me how,” said Bryant. When Bryant made it to college, she studied writing. “I ended up majoring in English and focused on teaching writing and culturally how it makes an impact. I still go back to that mission. I talk to students about teaching them how to write so they can change the world.”
After earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Virginia, she went to Florida where she earned her Ph.D. in English from the University of South Florida.
After teaching at colleges in Ohio and Texas, Bryant was hired at Purdue University Northwest, where she has worked for 15 years. She directs the first-year writing program and works with teachers on curriculum and teaching them how to teach writing.
Most rewarding, she said, is seeing students go from hating to write to realizing that they can do it. “So many young people are so afraid of it or are told they can’t do it and quit,” said Bryant. “I think the best thing is moving them from hating it because they’re so afraid of it to being comfortable with it and teaching them they can write and can use it to be successful in life.”
Bryant is the author of two books, both related to teaching writing.
In addition to her position at Purdue Northwest, Bryant and her husband, Jim Berman, own the Valparaiso Inn Bed & Breakfast, which opened in October 2018 after more than five years of renovating the late 19th Century home. The couple spent their honeymoon in New England, staying in a number of B & Bs. They've stayed in B & Bs since, talking to innkeepers and other guests during their stays.
When they decided to open an inn, they realized they couldn’t do it in the community where they were living and started searching for the right house in the right price range. It was a Mother's Day when they discovered the right house for sale on a walk after dining in downtown Valparaiso.
“I love it. I’m three blocks from downtown. It’s an amazing little city with theater and restaurants. It has almost everything,” she said. “If traffic isn’t bad, you can be in Chicago in 25 minutes. I’ve lived in many different places and this is the best.”
Bryant has learned a bit about perseverance and determination, having been diagnosed with diabetes as a child about 55 years ago. About 20 years ago, she lost sight in her right eye. But she moves on despite the challenges she has faced. “I operate with one eye that works, and I think that’s why I’m always thinking about work,” she explained. “It takes me a little longer to read, and sometimes I don’t seem to be able to do as much as I want to do.”
Despite dealing with a chronic illness, she earned a Ph.D. and was made full professor, but she is quick to note that she didn’t do it all alone. “I have wonderful parents who supported me and have a wonderful husband and I couldn’t do any of it without them,” she said.
Bryant and Berman are parents of two adult daughters and four granddaughters.
