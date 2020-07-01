English professor continues to write story, adds chapter on running B&B

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Liz Bryant was a teenager in the 1970s in Virginia, she remembers a high school teacher walking through the rows of chairs in the classroom in a long flowing skirt and saying with a southern accent “If you’re going to go to college, you need to learn how to write.”

“She told me that I needed to learn how to write, but didn’t teach me how,” said Bryant. When Bryant made it to college, she studied writing. “I ended up majoring in English and focused on teaching writing and culturally how it makes an impact. I still go back to that mission. I talk to students about teaching them how to write so they can change the world.”

After earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Virginia, she went to Florida where she earned her Ph.D. in English from the University of South Florida.

After teaching at colleges in Ohio and Texas, Bryant was hired at Purdue University Northwest, where she has worked for 15 years. She directs the first-year writing program and works with teachers on curriculum and teaching them how to teach writing.