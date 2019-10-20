“Animals are sentient beings; they are aware of their family and surroundings and want to live their lives,” said Erin Yanz, founder of Erin’s Farm, a nonprofit rescue farm, animal sanctuary and education center in Hobart. “We’re different than most animal shelters because we take into account the animals’ emotional needs and respect them.”
Tucked away in a rural area on 33 acres, Erin’s Farm is at 5200 S. Liverpool Rd.
According to its website, “the purpose of the corporation is not only to provide a long-term sanctuary home for previously abused, neglected or at-risk animals, but more importantly to provide educational programs for school-age children and adults relating to the appropriate care and treatment of animals — stressing the inter-relatedness of human and animal activity, as well as the protection of the environment for future generations.”
Erin’s Farm is on the site of the former Buncich Meat Market and Slaughterhouse. Yanz purchased the land in 2012 and converted the main building into her home.
Every animal at the farm has a story, with many coming from abusive situations, destined for slaughter or simply discarded.
Their website sums up its philosophy: Erin’s Farm is “where each animal had a past … and now has a future. A turnaround farm — from slaughter to salvation — rescuing today … educating for tomorrow.”
Yanz’ goal is to stop the “rent-a-pet” cycle, where people acquire pets and then decide they can’t keep them.
“For instance, hens only lay eggs every 25 hours from years one through three. After that, they may only produce about once a week,” Yanz explained. “Those who keep backyard hens so they can sell their eggs realize that there is no financial gain after the hens turn four, so then they are unwanted and may be sent to slaughter.”
The animals at Erin’s Farm roam freely in large, fenced-in areas. On any given day, the residents vary in number and species. Currently, there are horses including Clydesdales and miniatures, cows, ducks, hens, roosters, geese, turkeys, several types of goats, sheep, rabbits, pigs, large tortoises, Patagonian maras and a llama.
Erin’s Farm was also recently fostered nine newborn pigs rescued from pumpkin farm. Their birth was used as an “attraction” to draw customers and once the piglets were born, the owners of the pumpkin patch didn’t know what to do with them.
You have free articles remaining.
Because Erin’s Farm is part of an extensive network of no-kill sanctuary groups with whom Yanz can place some of the animals when she is low on space, the baby pigs are finding permanent homes at several farms.
Yanz gets a couple calls per day to take on hens, roosters and rabbits. Cute baby chicks, ducklings and bunnies are popular gifts in the spring, especially around Easter, but once they grow into adults, they are no longer wanted. Many chickens at Erin’s Farm come from teachers’ classrooms, where the hatching process is studied without a plan for care afterward.
Most of the roosters Yanz rescues were abused in cockfighting rings and have some or all of their combs removed.
Erin’s Farm is often asked to shelter potbelly pigs, a once trendy pet. A potbelly pig can mate at six months, Yanz notes, but when the breeder tells a buyer they won’t grow any larger than their parents, the breeder doesn’t mention that the parents are still babies. In the end, all the pigs grow much bigger than expected.
“There’s no such thing as a small pig,” Yanz said.
Twice, domestic pigs were brought to Erin’s Farm by local law enforcement after they jumped off trucks headed to slaughter. Erin’s Farm is also home to ex-racehorses, carriage horses and show horses pulled from killing pens.
“Over 150,000 horses are sent to slaughter every year,” said Yanz. “70% come from backyard breeders (show horses) and 30% are racehorses. The ones who don’t perform well are sent to the slaughterhouse.”
Yanz is a city girl, hailing from Chicago, but has always had an affinity for animals. She has a 20-year background in Veterinary Technology and Parasitology, special education teaching, managing farm tours, horsemanship, fresh and marine aquatics, organic gardening, and the husbandry of many reptiles, arachnids, amphibians, birds and mammals. She also was a research assistant at Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo.
Though Erin’s Farm offers tours to schools and scout groups of 30 or less for a nominal fee, it relies heavily on donations and volunteers to sustain itself. Funds help pay for animal feed, veterinary care and animal care personnel, and are accepted via the Erin’s Farm website — erinsfarm.net — or Facebook page — www.facebook.com/Erinsfarm1/. Volunteers may sign up there, as well.