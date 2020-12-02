Even in pandemic, Little Brothers offers companionship, comfort to lone seniors

“It’s fantastic; it fills my life,” said Earline Douglas about Little Brothers-Friends of the Elderly (LBFE) of Northwest Indiana, part of an international network of nonprofit volunteer-based organizations with the goal of alleviating loneliness and the sense of isolation by providing friendship and companionship to seniors who lack the support of friends or family. “Little Brothers is all about trying to engage the elderly and letting them know they’re not alone.”

Douglas, who lives in Gary and turns 80 in December, is very familiar with how delighted elders are with the many events organized by LBFE as well as the twice monthly visits made by volunteers that provide a chance for socialization and the feeling of being connected to others. She is also extremely familiar with how satisfying it is to be one of LBFE’s volunteers. She was the second person to join the volunteer team when the Chicago organization extended its outreach to Northwest Indiana eight years ago.

“It’s wonderful because we get to know the person, we have extensive conversations with them, celebrate their birthdays and holidays,” she said.

According to Jacqueline Townsend, Expansion Program coordinator for Little Brothers in Northwest Indiana, the organization opened a chapter in Chicago more than 60 years ago.