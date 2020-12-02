Even in pandemic, Little Brothers offers companionship, comfort to lone seniors

“It’s fantastic; it fills my life,” said Earline Douglas about Little Brothers-Friends of the Elderly (LBFE) of Northwest Indiana, part of an international network of nonprofit volunteer-based organizations with the goal of alleviating loneliness and the sense of isolation by providing friendship and companionship to seniors who lack the support of friends or family. “Little Brothers is all about trying to engage the elderly and letting them know they’re not alone.”
Douglas, who lives in Gary and turns 80 in December, is very familiar with how delighted elders are with the many events organized by LBFE as well as the twice monthly visits made by volunteers that provide a chance for socialization and the feeling of being connected to others. She is also extremely familiar with how satisfying it is to be one of LBFE’s volunteers. She was the second person to join the volunteer team when the Chicago organization extended its outreach to Northwest Indiana eight years ago.
“It’s wonderful because we get to know the person, we have extensive conversations with them, celebrate their birthdays and holidays,” she said.
According to Jacqueline Townsend, Expansion Program coordinator for Little Brothers in Northwest Indiana, the organization opened a chapter in Chicago more than 60 years ago.
“We decided to go into Northwest Indiana because back in 2011, when we conducted a survey we saw a need there,” said Ann Wohlberg, director of programs for the Chicago chapter. “LBFE is for those 70 over and alone. Many of our elders have a spouse who has died and if they have siblings and children still living, they live far away.”
Little Brothers has been successful with the services it provides and recently added Valparaiso, Chesterton, Highland and Dyer to its service area of Crown Point, Gary, Hammond, Hobart, Merrillville, Schererville, East Chicago, Highland and Whiting.
The program dates to 1946, when Armand Marquiset, a French nobleman, philanthropist and humanitarian, founded Petits Frères des Pauvres, or Little Brothers of the Poor, to help elderly Parisians who lost family and friends support themselves because of World War II. He was inspired by his beloved grandmother, who started a charity for parents left destitute when their sons were killed during World War I.
Now operating in nine countries, LBFE has eight chapters in the U.S. (Northwest Indiana is part of the Chicago chapter). It is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit so contributions are tax deductible as allowed by law.
“All the services are free,” says Douglas. “It’s unbelievable and it helps people so much.”
Douglas, whose own children live out of state, is one of 72 volunteers in Northwest Indiana, the second volunteer to join the Northwest Indiana chapter. Though the pandemic has curtailed activities, more volunteers are needed.
In March, LBFE changed its outreach to ensure the safety of the volunteers, staff and elders, said Wohlberg.
“We aren’t going into the homes now for our visits,” said Wohlberg. “But we’re calling them once a week. We bring them food if they don’t have any, and we can pick up their medicine if they need us to.”
Douglas describes the phone conversations they have with elders as those you'd have with a friend. “They really find out what you’re like, and you do, too,” she said.
Once LBFE cnan resume its pre-COVID operations, volunteers can manage such events as the monthly birthday parties and group outings to restaurants and movies, as well as holiday get-togethers and four-day, three-night vacations at Audrey's House, LBFE’s retreat in Batavia, Ill.
In the meantime though, volunteers continue their modified outreach.
“Our Halloween celebration in Northwest Indiana this year was a special delivery drop off of Halloween treats and good cheer outside the front door of elders' homes all while wearing masks,” said Wohlberg. Elders also must wear masks.
PowerPoint presentations are made of the celebrations, complete with information and remembrances from the elders. For Halloween, the volunteers asked about the clients' favorite candies when they were young and shared that in the PowerPoint.
Little Brothers will provide wonderful holiday dinners on Thanksgiving and Christmas, dropping them off at the elders' doors.
“For Thanksgiving we’ll have turkey, green beans, apple cider, mashed potatoes with gravy and a slice of pumpkin pie,” said Wohlberg.
“Celebrating the holidays on the actual day is wonderful because that’s the day when they’re alone,” Douglas said with her usual enthusiasm. “It’s all about engaging the elderly and letting them know they’re not alone.”
For more information, to volunteer or refer an elder call 219-736-5233; email jtownsend@littlebrotherschicago.org or visit littlebrotherschicago.org/about/other-chapters/nw-indiana
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!