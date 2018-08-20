The Lowell Town Council is hiring a consultant to develop a master plan for the downtown business district, and the historic nature of the area will play an important part in the decisions for that master plan.
And it should when most of the downtown was built in the late 1800s and early 1900s and includes a building that used to be a bank once robbed by the Dillinger Gang, without the famed outlaw John Dillinger.
The downtown was listed on the National Register of Historic Places when the town made it a local historic district to provide more protections for changes being made to the buildings, whether the owners were planning to have them remodeled or razed.
The district was created around 2009, according to Dr. Kenneth Floyd, a member of the town’s Historic Preservation Commission, and it has the say on proposed changes to the buildings.
“It was on the National Register, but there was no real protection with that like you can get with a local historic district,” Floyd said. “Because we didn’t have those kinds of protections, we lost some buildings.”
The town’s Redevelopment Commission created a tax increment financing district in the downtown to capture the increased property taxes generated by development, redevelopment, or other improvements to the district. A portion of that money is being offered to the businesses through façade grants of up to $10,000 for upgrading or maintaining the buildings.
Floyd said the pace of grant applications has increased after a slow period.
“It’s been a tough environment for the downtown area,” he said. “We hope it will be a friendlier area in the future. Parking has always been a problem. We are just trying to preserve the integrity of the downtown.”
As an indication of the support for the downtown historic district when it was proposed, Floyd said the owners of several buildings that were not part of the original plan asked to be included and were added.
Town founder Melvin Halsted’s original plan in the mid-1800s was for Main Street to be the downtown, but, when the county put through Ind. Hwy. 2, the downtown moved a couple of blocks to its current location.
“We’ve got a hodgepodge of different architectural styles because it was built at different times,” he said. “We’ve got a few buildings in the district that are 100-plus years old or close to it, including a Carnegie Library and the old town hall.”
The oldest building in town is not in the district. It is the Halsted home built in the 1850s by Halsted, who even made the bricks. It’s now the home of the Three Creeks Historic Society Museum.
Lowell Clerk-Treasurer Judy Walters said the historic district designation spearheaded by town historian Dick Schmal, who died in 2010. In about 2007, the town council hired the Historic Landmarks Foundation of Indiana to study the downtown buildings in preparation for seeking the designation.
Walters said the bank robbed by the Dillinger Gang subsequently housed the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles office and is now a hair studio, but the vault is still there.
Many of the district's buildings have undergone changes.
The old Grand Theatre, for instance, was a hardware store for many years and is now home to a yoga business and a call center, she said. A second theater, the Palo on Mill Street, came along later, but Walters said it closed about 40 years ago and is now a machine shop.
Walters had fond memories of the Roberts Drug Store, where she and many of the town’s teens bellied up to the soda fountain for a little refreshment after school. It is now McVey’s Restaurant, but patrons can still see where the soda fountain stools stood.
Though Sickinger’s Jewelry has been a downtown staple through four generations of family, Walters said it originally was a tailor and, later, an ice cream store. The Lowell Chamber of Commerce building used to be the town hall before housing the police department. The former Carnegie Library was used as the town hall for a time and is now a resale shop.