Feeding the Region for 40 years, food bank steps up to meet huge pandemic demand

Since 1981, the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana has been fighting hunger by providing food assistance to those in need in Lake and Porter Counties.

It started at a conference in Indianapolis, where representatives of the United Way and steel workers learned how a food bank could have a significant effect on the area.

With that seed of an idea, they were able to form the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana within a year.

For many years, the organization operated in a 12,000-square-foot repurposed barn in Gary. The size of that facility limited the reach of the organization.

In 2018, the food bank moved to its current 72,000-square-foot facility on Broadway in Merrillville, improving efficiency and increasing its reach.

Allyson Vaulx, vice president of development and communications at the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, said 2019 was a record year for the organization, which distributed more than 5 million meals to those in need.

Vaulx said she expects that record will be shattered this year because many more people have required help because of the impact of COVID-19.

“The pandemic brought about an increased need for food assistance I know we weren't prepared for,” Vaulx said.