Feeding the Region for 40 years, food bank steps up to meet huge pandemic demand

Since 1981, the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana has been fighting hunger by providing food assistance to those in need in Lake and Porter Counties.
It started at a conference in Indianapolis, where representatives of the United Way and steel workers learned how a food bank could have a significant effect on the area.
With that seed of an idea, they were able to form the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana within a year.
For many years, the organization operated in a 12,000-square-foot repurposed barn in Gary. The size of that facility limited the reach of the organization.
In 2018, the food bank moved to its current 72,000-square-foot facility on Broadway in Merrillville, improving efficiency and increasing its reach.
Allyson Vaulx, vice president of development and communications at the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, said 2019 was a record year for the organization, which distributed more than 5 million meals to those in need.
Vaulx said she expects that record will be shattered this year because many more people have required help because of the impact of COVID-19.
“The pandemic brought about an increased need for food assistance I know we weren't prepared for,” Vaulx said.
She said donors and partners “rose to the challenge” to help meet the growing need.
Vaulx said the many job layoffs and furloughs in the pandemic have brought many people seeking food assistance for the first time.
“It's our pleasure to serve them,” Vaulx said.
The need can intensify with the increase in virtual learning for children, especially those who receive breakfast and lunch at school.
By the end of the year, Vaulx expects the food bank will distribute millions more meals than it did in 2019. “We're tracking way ahead,” Vaulx said.
But the organization's partners have stepped up, Vaulx said.
In the spring, Panera Bread gave the food bank 400 meals each weekday for several weeks.
The food bank selected a different community each day it received a donation from Panera, and volunteers delivered the donated meals, which included sandwiches, fruit and chips, to those in need there.
The National Guard was deployed at the food bank to assist during recent months, but it has been transitioning out of the facility to help in other areas during the pandemic. So the food bank is seeking additional volunteers to pick up the slack.
Besides volunteering, people can contribute to the organization in other ways.
Monetary donations have a major effect: Just $1 can provide three meals to a person in need.
Those making donations during the holiday season can increase their contributions by participating in the food bank's Half Million Meal Match program.
Civic leaders Tom Sourlis and Sue Eleuterio are matching all donations up to $100,000 through Dec. 31.
If that goal is reached, it will result in providing more than 500,000 meals to families facing hunger issues.
For those interested in donating food items to the food bank, Vaulx encourages them to think about complete meals.
Peanut butter, canned meat, canned fruit, oatmeal, cereals, instant rice and macaroni and cheese are among suggested items.
Visit foodbanknwi.org for information about the food bank and how to help.
