Flowers and centerpieces can help make holiday celebrations more festive.
“All of our mixed bouquets and arrangements make a great gift or centerpiece for any holiday party, but if you are going to design something yourself, our consumer bunch lilies, alstroemeria and spray roses make a great combination with some of our Christmas evergreen bunches,” said Jen Knoche, floral director at Strack & Van Til.
Amaryllis, gerbera daisies, tulips, shasta daisies, hydrangea, daisy pomps, and carnations are among other flowers that work well for holiday arrangements.
“Christmas florals can range from vibrant red bouquets to crisp white centerpieces, and everything in between,” said Marilyn Kaper, an owner of Cedar Lake Florist & Gifts.
Many of the same type of flowers can be used for Hanukkah, but the color is important.
“Hanukkah arrangements are more subtle and very elegant looking,” Kaper said. “Mostly designed using blue and white flowers.”
Hydrangea, delphinium, bachelor buttons and iris have natural shades of blue, and carnations can be dyed blue. Kaper said statice and grape hyacinths are among flowers from the purple family that can border on a blue appearance.
The sky is the limit for New Year's Eve floral displays because they can be more bold and colorful. “Every cut flower works,” Kaper said.
A variety of items can be used to accent the displays.
“We have some amazing dried bouquets full of birch branches, berries, pine cones and lotus pods that will most definitely make a wow statement to anything,” Knoche said of the offerings at Strack & Van Til.
Ornaments of various sizes and colors, holiday greenery, berries, ribbon, candy canes and ribbon candy are other accent options, Kaper said.
“A very traditional arrangement might include a candle or two or three,” she said. “Snowflakes are very popular, especially in the Hanukkah arrangements.”
For those looking for professional arrangements, Strack & Van Til and Cedar Lake Florist are ready.
Kaper said she has used birch wood containers, sleighs, holiday vases, mugs, cups and cookie jars as vessels for holiday displays.
“For New Year's Eve, we use a burst of color and have been known to create that fireworks look to ring in the New Year,” Kaper said.
For Hanukkah, “we may use a dark blue glass vase with white flowers and touches of blue flowers with blue, white and silver mini ornaments, pine cones and sticks that are adorned with glitter,” Kaper said. “Long and low arrangements would include blue and white flowers and perhaps silver candles.”
In addition to custom pieces, Knoche said Strack & Van Til also offers grab-and-go designs in its stores and online.
“All of our arrangements are hand crafted using our seasonal greens, beautiful and fresh blooms and a seasonal vase or container,” Knoche said.
It’s recommended to buy flowers the day before gatherings if you plan to arrange them yourself. Allow more time when ordering completed arrangements.
During the holiday season, it’s also common to send flowers and arrangements as gifts.
Order at least 48 hours before delivery when sending flowers locally. Knoche said Strack & Van Til offers next day delivery on its website.
For out-of-town deliveries, order at least a week in advance.