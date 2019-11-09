As Thanksgiving approaches, plenty of attention is directed to the food that will be served, but there's something that can make the tables stand out.
Using flowers as a centerpiece can add a nice touch as families and friends gather to celebrate the holiday.
The weather might be getting colder, but that doesn't pt many limits on the type of flowers to choose for arrangements, said Marilyn Kaper, an owner of Cedar Lake Florist & Gifts.
“There are many that we use for the fall and Thanksgiving holiday,” Kaper said.
Lotus pods, thistle, Chinese lanterns, bittersweet, kangaroo paws, hydrangea, spray roses, sunflowers, fall mums, protea, orchids and amaryllis are among the options for Thanksgiving arrangements, Kaper said.
There also are plenty of finishing touches that can be added to arrangements to make them even more eye catching.
“Dried accents like oak leaves, cattails, wheat, curly willow branches are all great natural accents you can add to really make fresh floral arrangements unique and pop,” said Jen Knoche, floral director at Strack & Van Til.
Kaper said pheasant feathers, gourds and miniature pumpkins are some other options to consider for floral centerpieces.
“All our fall arrangements are great for the host or loved one you are sending flowers to,” Knoche said, “The cornucopia and the candle arrangements (available at Strack & Van Til) are the best for hosts of the holiday, and our fall basket arrangements are perfect for a loved one just because.”
Strack & Van Til's cornucopia and candle arrangements are available only for Thanksgiving, Knoche said. Both feature a variety of flowers in fall colors and accents.
“Arrangements will be more long and low during the Thanksgiving holiday so when the table is set and everyone is actually seated, you can see over the floral,” Kaper said.
Containers include fresh pumpkins and lanterns.
“The container or vessel we use makes an arrangement even more unique,” she said.
But there is plenty of room for individuality. “We have clients who like to match their china, so fall color tones do not work for them,” Kaper said.
For those buying their own flowers to arrange for their holiday celebrations, it's best to buy them the day before their gatherings.
Additional time could be needed when ordering arrangements.
When sending flowers and arrangements locally, Strack & Van Til “would love 48-hours notice, but we also do next day delivery on our website,” Knoche said of the site at strackandvantil.com/shop-floral.
“If you are sending flowers out of town or state, a week's notice is perfect, but three or four days is still doable,” Kaper said. “However, if you are sending flowers out of the country, then at least a week's notice should suffice.”