Florists see pent-up demand, renewed supply blossoming into a full wedding rebound

Imagine dreaming of the “perfect” wedding day from a very young age only to find that dream clouded by a situation beyond your control.
The COVID pandemic has altered many of last year’s plans, including impending weddings, and is poised to do the same this year. While much in the world has changed, at least one thing remains the same. Those in love still want to tie the knot and make sure every detail of their day is “just perfect” even with a “new normal.”
The reality is weddings are smaller due to limitations on the number of guests allowed. Like other aspects of nuptials, this may affect the type, size and number of floral arrangements chosen. In addition, flower availability may be subject to a disruption in distribution chains.
According to David Bryan, who co-owns Bryan’s Florist and Greenhouse with his wife, Jeri, the flower industry is beginning to re-bloom. Bryan says that things are looking up at its two locations in Gary and Merrillville.
Bryan said flight restrictions limited the availability of many of the flowers it imports for weddings from France, Holland and Italy. A closed border stopped blossoms typically sourced from Canada.
“We saw the largest, oldest flower markets in the world in Holland completely decimated,” Bryan says, adding that the business founded by his dad in 1949 has not experienced anything like this. “Because of the lack of demand and pickers who stayed away due to the pandemic, flower staging areas the size of football fields were literally dumped. It was so sad.”
Bryan adds that most weddings contracted for last spring, summer and fall were postponed. The florist was supposed to provide flowers for 22 to 25 weddings and did about only six of them. The few that took place were smaller or held outdoors, due to local pandemic restrictions.
Because the venues were moved outdoors, Bryan said arrangements were changed and scaled down.
“We used more local products, like sunflowers, gladiolas, zinnias and snapdragons. The demand increased for local growers and local flowers were selling out. I even had vegetable farmers contact me looking to grow flowers,” Bryan explains.
Bryan is happy to say that the postponed weddings should be taking place this May, June and July, and he can source flowers from countries that weren’t coming in before, such as Ecuador and Colombia.
Schulz Floral Shop in Valparaiso also felt the squeeze, according to lead designer Jonas Zimmerman.
“Brides were planning the perfect day and because of COVID, reception halls were limited to 25 people. Weddings were either canceled or reduced from 250 guests to 25 people, something we called a ‘minimony,’ ” he says. “Relatives couldn’t travel; grandparents couldn’t attend due to the risk. COVID put on a ‘black eye’ on wedding planning.”
For Zimmerman, the pandemic hasn’t affected the types of flowers he uses, but he says shipping has been delayed.
The smaller weddings, however, mean fewer arrangements, but Zimmerman has worked to make the best of it for the brides.
“It’s been very stressful, and I’ve seen a lot of brides who are emotionally deflated because their day isn’t how they imagined. I tell them not to dwell on the day, but to focus on the marriage.”
Jen Knoche, Floral Department director at Strack & Van Til, says she hasn’t seen a downturn in wedding business. The trained floral designers at each store have been consistently busy creating wedding arrangements.
“We’ve seen couples mainly rescheduling or downsizing their ceremonies to courthouse-size weddings. Their flowers have remained the same, though,” she says.
As for the near future, Zimmerman is predicting that pent-up demand will drive business up as couples who postponed and those who had only intimate ceremonies reschedule their big receptions for the summer.
Knoche agrees. “There are still those couples who plan to have a larger wedding and are willing to wait until that’s possible.”