Florists see pent-up demand, renewed supply blossoming into a full wedding rebound

Imagine dreaming of the “perfect” wedding day from a very young age only to find that dream clouded by a situation beyond your control.

The COVID pandemic has altered many of last year’s plans, including impending weddings, and is poised to do the same this year. While much in the world has changed, at least one thing remains the same. Those in love still want to tie the knot and make sure every detail of their day is “just perfect” even with a “new normal.”

The reality is weddings are smaller due to limitations on the number of guests allowed. Like other aspects of nuptials, this may affect the type, size and number of floral arrangements chosen. In addition, flower availability may be subject to a disruption in distribution chains.

According to David Bryan, who co-owns Bryan’s Florist and Greenhouse with his wife, Jeri, the flower industry is beginning to re-bloom. Bryan says that things are looking up at its two locations in Gary and Merrillville.

Bryan said flight restrictions limited the availability of many of the flowers it imports for weddings from France, Holland and Italy. A closed border stopped blossoms typically sourced from Canada.