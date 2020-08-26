Food pantry settles into new home, steps up distributions to meet pandemic needs

Clancy said the ribbon-cutting for the pantry was in March, strange timing due to the pandemic.

"Before that it was set up like a grocery story but then the pandemic came and we had to change things to a drive-thru system," Clancy added.

DeKemper said what makes the pantry so successful is the people, businesses and community that have come together to help it.

"Portage is wonderful," she said. "We have been getting financial and food donations from people and businesses and schools are sharing what they don't need."

The Portage food pantry also gets donations from area churches and the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.

"We have always gotten donations, but because of the pandemic we are getting donations from places that have never helped before,"DeKemper said. "This is truly wonderful."

DeKemper said the pantry is ready to help families in need.

Portage Township families who are in need of food can contact the Portage Township Trustees office at 219-762-1623 to apply for help.

Once they qualify they can visit the pantry from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0