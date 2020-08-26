Food pantry settles into new home, steps up distributions to meet pandemic needs

The Portage Township Food Pantry has been helping Portage Township families for 40 years.
It started in a garage back in 1980, and now calls 3590 Willowcreek Rd., Suite A, home. Along the way, it stopped off at Garyton School from 1984 to 2018 and the First Presbyterian Church.
Bobbie DeKemper, director of the food pantry, has been in charge since 2009.
The pantry is run by volunteers who help DeKemper but during the pandemic employees of the trustees office have been giving them a hand.
"We have a lot of senior volunteers, and we don't want them in danger," DeKemper said. "So the trustee workers have helped us."
Before the pandemic, the pantry served 345 individuals and 160 families a month. Since the pandemic that has increased to 1,115 families and 3,100 individuals per month.
Portage Township Trustee Brendan Clancy said they are glad to help.
"I'm proud of my staff," he said. "They have really done a fantastic job. And the pantry and trustee's office is a good partnership,"
The trustees' office moved in next door to the pantry this month.
"This is great," said DeKemper. "It will be like one-stop shopping. People can come to the trustees' office to sign up and then go next door to the pantry."
Clancy said the ribbon-cutting for the pantry was in March, strange timing due to the pandemic.
"Before that it was set up like a grocery story but then the pandemic came and we had to change things to a drive-thru system," Clancy added.
DeKemper said what makes the pantry so successful is the people, businesses and community that have come together to help it.
"Portage is wonderful," she said. "We have been getting financial and food donations from people and businesses and schools are sharing what they don't need."
The Portage food pantry also gets donations from area churches and the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.
"We have always gotten donations, but because of the pandemic we are getting donations from places that have never helped before,"DeKemper said. "This is truly wonderful."
DeKemper said the pantry is ready to help families in need.
Portage Township families who are in need of food can contact the Portage Township Trustees office at 219-762-1623 to apply for help.
Once they qualify they can visit the pantry from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays.
