For Jeff Strack, nothing says lovin' like Stuffin' Muffins

As president and CEO of Strack & Van Til, Jeff Strack knows a thing or two about the grocery business and how food plays a major role in people’s lives. Strack knows that in addition to providing sustenance, foods combine to make delicious memories such as the Stuffin’ Muffins for which his mom, Cindy Strack, is known.
“My mom first watched her grandma and then her mom make what we now lovingly call ‘tuffin’ Muffins as she was growing up,” Strack explains. “When it was time for my mom to start making the turkey dinner, she had no recipe to follow. Like her grandma and her mom, she made these with no exact measurements, but they always turn out perfectly!”
Stuffin’ Muffins are exactly what the name implies: all the savory goodness of holiday stuffing baked into individual muffin-size servings that the whole Strack family enjoys.
“It would not be a holiday dinner without these, and we always look forward to extras for the next day,” says Strack. “Stuffin’ Muffins bring to mind great memories and they’ve been made with love starting way back with my great-grandmother.”
Cindy Strack’s Stuffin’ Muffins
Ingredients
1 onion, diced
3 stalks of celery, diced
1 stick of butter
1 pound pork sausage
1 1/2 bags stuffing bread cubes
Chicken broth to taste
Sage, poultry seasoning, salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Melt the butter over low heat. Add the onion, celery and pork sausage (plain or sage). Break up the sausage as it browns.
Add stuffing bread cubes and stir in chicken broth a little at a time until mixture is moist to your liking ... some like a drier stuffing and others like it a bit moister. Mix in sage, poultry seasoning, salt, and pepper to taste.
Spray muffin pans with Pam. Use an ice cream scoop to fill each muffin cup. Bake at 350º for about 45 minutes or longer if you like a crisper top.
Makes approximately 18 muffins.
Stuffin’ Muffins can be made ahead of time and warmed in the oven after the turkey comes out or reheated in the microwave.
