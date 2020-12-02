For Jeff Strack, nothing says lovin' like Stuffin' Muffins

As president and CEO of Strack & Van Til, Jeff Strack knows a thing or two about the grocery business and how food plays a major role in people’s lives. Strack knows that in addition to providing sustenance, foods combine to make delicious memories such as the Stuffin’ Muffins for which his mom, Cindy Strack, is known.

“My mom first watched her grandma and then her mom make what we now lovingly call ‘tuffin’ Muffins as she was growing up,” Strack explains. “When it was time for my mom to start making the turkey dinner, she had no recipe to follow. Like her grandma and her mom, she made these with no exact measurements, but they always turn out perfectly!”

Stuffin’ Muffins are exactly what the name implies: all the savory goodness of holiday stuffing baked into individual muffin-size servings that the whole Strack family enjoys.

“It would not be a holiday dinner without these, and we always look forward to extras for the next day,” says Strack. “Stuffin’ Muffins bring to mind great memories and they’ve been made with love starting way back with my great-grandmother.”

Cindy Strack’s Stuffin’ Muffins

Ingredients

1 onion, diced