For NWI Food Bank president, it wouldn't be Thanksgiving without Mom's Mac-n-Cheese

Holidays are about families, celebrations, making memories and the food we eat, which we associate with those good times. While turkey is traditionally a staple at most Thanksgiving feasts, it’s typically the side dishes that add the most interest and evoke the warmest feelings of nostalgia. From simple family favorites to ethnic delicacies, unique accompaniments for the bird add flavor and flair.
Victor A. Garcia, president and CEO of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana in Merrillville, spends his days finding ways to feed others, but it is his love for his mother’s signature Mac n Cheese recipe that feeds his soul. He recalls the fond childhood memories of his mom, Leticia Garcia, preparing that delicious dish and his digging in and enjoying it at the Thanksgiving table.
“The warmth of the rib-sticking gooey cheese with the crunch of bread. Mom’s Mac n Cheese is as warm to the palate as it is to the heart,” Garcia says. “I can’t remember the first Thanksgiving with Mom’s Mac n Cheese, but a smile crosses my face the instant I smell that dish.”
He notes that each time he bites into his mother’s Mac n Cheese, it evokes happy memories .
“Every time I enjoy this dish, memories of family and friends gathering at tables big and small over the years are instantly pictured in my mind’s eye,” Garcia reminisces.
He is proud to say that the family recipe has been passed down to him, and he is very happy and proud that the next generation of his family is continuing the tradition.
“Guelita’s Mac n Cheese has become a staple for my own children, and I love the memories they are building while sharing this dish.”
Mom’s Mac n Cheese
Ingredients
4 cups cooked macaroni
3/4 stick of butter in pats
Torn white bread
15 American cheese slices
Shredded cheddar cheese to taste
1 egg
1 1/4 cup milk
Directions
In a greased casserole dish, layer the macaroni, cheeses and butter. Cover with torn bread.
Combine 1 egg and 1 1/4 cup milk and pour over the casserole.
Bake at 350º Fahrenheit for about 30 minutes.
