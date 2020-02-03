Ford 'breaks the mold' with electric Mustang SUV

It's 1964 and Ford wows the automotive world with Mustang, the original pony car.

Fast forward 56 years and the automaker is poised to do it again with 2021 Mustang Mach-E.

This is no ordinary pony but rather an electric sport-utility vehicle says a lot about the direction of Ford and will have a prominent role at the Chicago Auto Show.

“At Ford, we understand and fully buy into the fact that the automotive world is going electric,” explained Cristina Sanders, the U.S. brand manager for the Mach-E. “We decided that if we were going to make an electric Mustang, we were going to break the mold.”

Did it ever. With instant torque, this electric does zero-to-60 in less than 3.5 seconds while achieving 459 horsepower and 612 lb.-ft. of torque. “Mustang means fun, fast, freedom,” said Sanders. “The Mach-E not only upholds that tradition it takes it to a whole another level.”

Available as a Mach and a Mach GT, the Mach-E offers rear-wheel and all-wheel drive as well as two battery options. It’s the first Ford to be designed specifically as an electric vehicle. The Mach-E will be available in late fall, and the GT will bow in the summer of 2021. Prices begin around $40,000.