Frankfort program helps boost local business while giving residents a break on their water bills

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The village of Frankfort is doing its part to assist local businesses looking for ways to recover from strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In June, it launched the Resident Incentive for Purchases to Promote the Local Economy (RIPPLE) program.

The initiative offered a one-time $50 credit on water bills for residents who made qualifying purchases at Frankfort retail and restaurant establishments in June and July.

“Here is a program that will help many of our small retail businesses and restaurants and at the same time will help our residents,” Frankfort Mayor Jim Holland said. “The trustees and I enthusiastically support this unique incentive program.”

The RIPPLE program was developed through Frankfort’s Economic Development Committee.

When describing the program to the Board of Trustees in May, Village Trustee Jessica Petrow said the RIPPLE initiative was designed to encourage residents to patronize local businesses forced to closed during the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.

“The program came about as a way to support our business community that was negatively affected by the COVID-19 restrictions,” Village Administrator Rob Piscia said. “We also wanted a program that would support our local residents.”