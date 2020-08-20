Frankfort program helps boost local business while giving residents a break on their water bills

The village of Frankfort is doing its part to assist local businesses looking for ways to recover from strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In June, it launched the Resident Incentive for Purchases to Promote the Local Economy (RIPPLE) program.
The initiative offered a one-time $50 credit on water bills for residents who made qualifying purchases at Frankfort retail and restaurant establishments in June and July.
“Here is a program that will help many of our small retail businesses and restaurants and at the same time will help our residents,” Frankfort Mayor Jim Holland said. “The trustees and I enthusiastically support this unique incentive program.”
The RIPPLE program was developed through Frankfort’s Economic Development Committee.
When describing the program to the Board of Trustees in May, Village Trustee Jessica Petrow said the RIPPLE initiative was designed to encourage residents to patronize local businesses forced to closed during the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.
“The program came about as a way to support our business community that was negatively affected by the COVID-19 restrictions,” Village Administrator Rob Piscia said. “We also wanted a program that would support our local residents.”
Petrow said one credit is available per household. The program will be administered through the water billing system and funded through the corporate capital program in the municipality’s 2020/2021 budget.
Residents had to make a total of $300 in purchases between June 1 and July 31 to be eligible for the credit.
Piscia said village officials had no discussions about extending the purchase deadline at Frankfort businesses as of the end of July.
A minimum of $200 had to be spent at certain retail establishments and $100 at village restaurants through a large or several smaller purchases.
“Qualifying retail stores are those considered nonessential and were closed by (Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s) early executive order and include boutiques, gift shops, salons and clothing stores,” a Frankfort news release states.
As of the end of July, more than 200 residents had participated in the program, Piscia said.
“There has been positive feedback from the (business) community since it was a program designed to directly help those who were impacted by COVID shutdowns,” Piscia said.
Request forms for water bill credits are available at www.villageoffrankfort.com/applyripple. Those must be submitted with proof of purchase by Aug. 31.
In addition to applying online, forms can be submitted by email at ripple@frankfortil.org, by mail to the Village Hall at 432 W. Nebraska St., Frankfort, IL 60423, or y utilizing the drop box at the Village Hall.
Visit www.villageoffrankfort.com/ripple for more information.
