In 1922, Nicholas Leep, the son of immigrants who had moved from Netherlands to Chicago and then to Saskatchewan to help populate Western Canada, returned to Chicago. He married a woman he had known as a child and the two bought a farm near Lowell to raise cattle.
“They wanted to have a dairy farm,” says his son Kenneth Leep. But America was just entering the Depression, much of their herd sickened and an over-abundance of milk sank the wholesale price. It was time to take a different tack—selling milk on the retail market.
“At the time Crown Point had three dairies, Gary had a half dozen and Highland none,” says Leep. “And they wanted to be someplace where they were known.”
Pleasant View Dairy has remained a mainstay in Highland, despite the industry consolidation.
“We’re a fourth generation business” including his children and grandchildren, says Leep. “We have our routes—going to Chicago, Michigan City and as far south as Rensselaer. “It lets us provide fresh milk to our customers.”
Part of Pleasant View Dairy’s success has been its ability to change with the times. Nicholas sold the cows in 1965 and the family started sourcing milk from local farmers. When he died in 1967, Kenneth and his brother Barton, now deceased, took over.
Leep has seen many changes in Highland.
“The town has grown,” he says. “And places like the Town Theatre are gone. But there’s still a lot here that’s been around for a long time, like Miner-Dunn and the Blue Top. Nick Van Til lived in Highland and he and Ernie Strack opened their first store together in Highland, which is still there,” said Leep of the grocers who formed Strack & Van Til.
Highland's first settlers were newlyweds Michael and Judith Johnson, who built a home here in 1847. Three years later, with the passing of the Swamp Land Act of 1850, settlers could buy large tracts at $1.25 per acre if they drained the land. Local lore has it the Johnsons' son Rod found a flock of ducks frozen in the ice of the Little Calumet River and made enough harvesting them to buy 20 acres.
Dutch roots run deep Highland. A historic marker, erected in 1992 at 8941 Kleinman Rd., reads: “Dutch immigrants after 1850 began moving to this area because of its similarities to their homeland. They helped to locate ditches to drain water from the extensive marshes, leaving rich land to expand successful horticultural activities.”
Among those activities was growing cabbages and producing sauerkraut—among Highland’s first industries. Libby, McNeill & Libby Co., founded in Chicago in 1868 and one of the world's leading food canners, started packing beef in brine. An expansion into vegetables led it to build a cannery in Highland in the late 1800s.
By 1900, according to Kenneth Schoon in his book, "Calumet Beginnings: Ancient Shorelines and Settlements at the South End of Lake Michigan," Highland had several homes, a blacksmith shop, a kraut factory, a Dutch Reformed Church, a People’s Church and two general stores—one with a post office, which was common then. It had also gone through a few names. At one point, it was called Highlands; then Clough Postal Office, for John Clough, who laid out the town in 1883 and plotted First through Fifth Streets and Highway and Wicker Avenues and Jewett, Clough and Lincoln Streets.
Theresa Badovic, who with Robin A. Carlascio, owns the Idea Factory in Highland, says several architecturally significant buildings have been repurposed on Jewett, among the oldest streets in Highland. Indeed, Jewett existed before the town was incorporated in 1910 when the population was 302. Two businesses are Sip Coffee House 2 and the Primitive Peddler, neighbors on Jewett.
“The Primitive Peddler used to be a grocery store,” says Jim Roumbos, owner of nearby Miles Books. “The flooring is original. Legend has it that the basement was part of the Underground Railroad. If you go down in the basement, you can see shafts leading out so people could escape.”
Roumbos, who with Dan Helpingstine, wrote "Highland," one of Arcadia Publishing’s Images of America series, which chronicles the town’s history through images and captions.
Roumbos says people want to come to Highland because it’s such a welcoming place.
“That’s true from the start,” he says. “It’s always offered a great town experience and a place where people do their part to make it better but still keep its charm. President Calvin Coolidge came here on June 14, 1927, to dedicate Wicker Park.”
Roumbos notes that Barack Obama came here four days before he was elected president in 2008. His rally in Wicker Park drew 40,000, the largest crowd in Highland since Coolidge, who brought in an estimated 150,000.
Roumbos loves the downtown.
“The Christian Reform Church in Highland is highly recognizable because of its tall steeple,” he says. “While the Main Square Gazebo isn’t historical, it’s a great place for meeting and view the town like people did in the old days. The last photo in our book shows the fireworks at Main Square Park at midnight for the annual New Year’s celebration. The photo was taken around 1955 and I think the park still is as lovely as it was then. There are three churches surround it, it’s just such a peaceful environment. It’s an important part of what Highland was and continues to be.”