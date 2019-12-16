Cafe Fresco is about more than brewing coffee.
The spot on historic Crown Point Square also prides itself on brewing community love.
It began six years ago when the coffee shop opened. Owner Breanne Zolfo grew up in a home where giving back was a way of life. When Zolfo’s mother suggested that the shop donate any tips, Zolfo loved the idea and kicked off a “Community Love” initiative.
“Instead of taking the tips every day, the employees would donate their tips to help someone in need in Northwest Indiana,” Zolfo said.
That gesture began a series of random acts of kindness that would endure in the next six years.
Some would be simple, but meaningful acts, such as the positive messages written by staff on the sleeve of each hot drink served.
Others were life changing.
“We have paid rent, put a down payment on a car, bought a bicycle, paid for groceries and much more,” Zolfo said. “Whatever the need is, we fulfill it on a weekly basis.”
She often relies on the people who walk through her door to let her know what needs they see in the Region.
“We also work with local charities and nonprofits, such as St. Jude House, to fulfill as many needs in our community as we can,” she said.
The Crown Point community isn’t the only one who has noticed. Cafe Fresco appeared on “CBS This Morning” in February as part of the series “A More Perfect Union” for its acts of kindness. The day the story aired, messages of encouragement rolled in from across the country.
For Zolfo, however, what comes from any act of kindness she and her employees perform is what matters most.
“My favorite story is Joe,” she recalled. “He was our first recipient when we opened. He was a homeless man who had struggled with addiction for years.”
All he needed was transportation to get a job.
“So the cafe purchased a bike for him,” she said. “This allowed Joe to get to a job interview and get the job.”
One simple act, she says, made all the difference. Even six years later, he still checks in with the staff at Cafe Fresco.
“So many people go throughout their day with no source of hope, encouragement or inspiration,” Zolfo said. “We want to be that for them. It’s the core of our brand.”
She says she hopes even the most simple acts have a long-lasting impact.
“It’s our goal to brighten someone’s day, to be that positive part in their day, their life and essentially change the world, one random act of kindness at a time,” she said.