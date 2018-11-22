The holidays are known as a time for sweet treats and rich, flavorful foods.
However, these delectable eats aren’t reserved for family dinners or baking marathons. They can make great gifts as well.
Here are just a few “tastes of the region” that make great gifts and represent all that Northwest Indiana has to offer this holiday season.
Sweet treats
The holidays are one of the most popular times of the year to indulge in sweet treats, and Northwest Indiana has no shortage.
One of the most popular items year after year at Albanese Confectionery in Merrillville is a bag of its famous gummi bears ($2.49 for 7.5 ounces, albanesecandy.com). All of the gummies and candies are made at the company’s Midwest factory from ingredients sourced from American and European growers.
Spokesperson Wes Dault also recommends other fan favorites that include holiday gift bags filled with chocolate ($4.49) that make great stocking stuffers, assorted chocolate boxes ($20) and a swirl tray that has a mix of gummies and chocolates ($16).
For those who love the tastes of camping, Mother Wilma’s Marshmallow Factory offers a unique take on marshmallow goodness.
Flavors of marshmallows offered online and at several stores in the Region include coconut lime, mint chocolate chip, Snickers and cookies-n-cream ($6 online, prices vary per retailer, motherwilmas.com).
Other homemade treats from the local confectioner include graham crackers, moon pies and oatmeal creme pies.
One of the most popular finds each year is at Little Chocolates in LaPorte: Pecan patties ($24 per pound, littlechocolates.net). Owner Tina Little says she makes fresh caramel and hand dips each one.
Other options for chocolate lovers include mint meltaways and assorted truffles, both of which can be purchased online as well.
Craving melt-in-your-mouth toffee? Tiddleywink Toffee, the Thin English Delight toffee answers the call, handmade and using premium ingredients ($28 for 1-pound gift box or $8 for quarter-pound bags, tiddleywinktoffee.com).
“I provide a very thin toffee base, you know, the kind that doesn’t break your teeth when you indulge in that first bite,” owner Laurie Norris says. “It is then slathered in milk or dark chocolate and covered with a variety of toppings.”
Looking for a holiday-specific flavor? Norris offers a dark chocolate toffee with crushed peppermints.
Brewery booty
Exclusive to its Munster store, 3 Floyds Brewing (3floyds.com/beers-to-go) has several unique options for the beer connoisseur. The new Geordonnay (sour brown, $25) and Pillar of Beasts (barrel-aged salted caramel barley wine, $30) are exclusive to that location, and several barrel-aged beers will be available before the holidays as well.
At Figure Eight Brewing in Valparaiso, 64-ounce growlers ($18, figureeightbrewing.com) are expected to be a hit this holiday season, restaurant manager Jen Lyons says.
In addition to the growlers, the brewery also offers 12-ounce six-packs, merchandise and gift certificates, which Lyons says all make great gifts for dads and husbands.
Gourmet goodness
For those looking for the tasty gift that keeps giving, Munster-based The Gourmet Goddess offers gift certificates for personal chef experiences (thegourmet-goddess.com).
Owner Katie Sannito says she also sells several homemade products at stores in the Region. Check out her company’s Facebook (www.facebook.com/The-Gourmet-Goddess-326857134089116/) and Instagram pages. These products include great options for teacher or hostess gifts, such as seven flavors of biscotti ($6 for a quarter pound) and cinnamon sugar glazed pecans ($6 for quarter pound).
Based out of Merrillville, b.Nutty takes peanut butter to a whole new level. The company, which sells products online and in several stores in Northwest Indiana, offers unique treats such as Irresistible Pretzel peanut butter ($8 for 12 ounces, bnutty.com), made with honey roasted peanuts, gluten-free pretzels and white chocolate.
Owner Carol Podolak says she also has holiday flavors, such as cinnamon sugar cookie, which contains gluten-free sugar cookies and cinnamon blended into crunchy honey roasted peanut butter, and peppermint brownie, which features gluten-free brownies and peppermint white chocolate in crunchy honey roasted peanut butter.