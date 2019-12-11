New Year’s Eve events abound in Northwest Indian, with fun ranging from ice skating, kids’ celebrations, musical performances, gourmet dinners and, of course, the Whiting Knights of Columbus Pierogi Drop, an annual event that puts the ball drop in Times Square to shame.
“Last year thousands witnessed the Pierogi Drop either in-person or on ABC 7’s 'Countdown Chicago Live,' ” says Andy Dybel, chairman of the Pierogi Drop Committee.
According to Dybel, besides the giant illuminated pierogi dropped 90 feet at midnight, the celebration at 119th Street at Atchison Avenue includes fireworks, live music and entertainment, food vendors, indoor/outdoor beer garden at Knights of Columbus Hall. New this year is an appearance by Father Time and Baby New Year.
Ring in the New Year the newly remodeled Porter County Expo Center. Enjoy a buffet, dessert and snack bars and Champagne toast at midnight.
Take in a show and enjoy the optional buffet at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts, Munster. It hosts two performances of Motown & More with Sheryl Young, a Blues Hall of Fame inductee and her Blues Band. Then head to Highland’s Main Square Park, 3001 Ridge Rd., to enjoy midnight fireworks.
All that glitters
Is bling more your thing? The Big Balloon Drop at Bellabration: A Glitterific Gala is an early New Year’s celebration for kids at 2 p.m. Dec. 31 at Bellaboo's Play & Discovery Center, Lake Station. Arrive early so kids can practice making noise and making toasts and get glittery for the big event.
Night for day
Afternoon is now midnight as well in Crown Point, where children and families can indulge in pizza, soft drinks and water while watching a magician, says Ally Jensen, of the Mayor's Office of Special Events.
Early evening is the time to lace up your skates and hit the ice — all 14,500 square feet of it — at the annual Family New Year's Eve Ice Skating Party at Deep River Waterpark. According to Sarah Kranc of Lake County Parks, skate rentals are available with the toast to 2020 is at 8 p.m. A DJ will entertain and the concession stands will remain open throughout the night.
Book it
Several local libraries are hosting kids’ events New Year’s Eve.
“It’s not really a New Year’s Eve party,” says Cathy Watts at the Highland Branch of the Lake County Public Library. “We’ll have a playhouse made out of a box, puppets and little kid instruments for making music. The big thing is we’ll have signs by each play station that tells parents how the activities help children learn language, literacy, social, and other skills.”
Counting down to noon is the culmination at the St. John Branch Library’s Noon Day Fun, designed for children in grades K-5, and Noon Year's Eve Party at the Lake Station-New Chicago Branch for kids of all ages. There will be games, crafts and snacks until it’s time welcome in ... the afternoon.
Morning after
Remember the resolution you made to exercise and get healthy. No time like Jan. 1 to get started. Put on those walking shoes (or boots depending on the weather) and warm clothing, grab your camera and get going for a winter hike.
America's State Parks First Day Hikes is part of a 50-state initiative in which individuals and families can jump start a healthy New Year.
In the Region that means meeting the Indiana Dunes State Park’s Interpretive Naturalists for a 3-Dune Challenge, a one hour, 1.5-mile exploration of the three tallest dunes there. At the end, there’s a campfire and warm drinks and snacks provided by the Friends of the Indiana Dunes.
According to Marie Laudeman, Interpretive Naturalist at the Indiana Dunes State Park, participants completing the hike receive a 3-Dune Challenge sticker.
Gibson Woods Nature Preserve in Hammond is hosting its First Day Hike at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 1 in Hammond. Adults and children 3 and older are welcome.