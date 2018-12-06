Sometimes even well-intentioned gifts can create stress.
After all, it can be difficult to find the perfect present, and after a few uses, that gift can end up as just another piece of clutter.
Even as a last-minute gift as stores are shutting their doors for the holiday season, experience gifts can be easy — and thoughtful. Whether it’s providing a loved one with a night out or the tools necessary to achieve a New Year’s resolution, here are a few ideas for experiences in the Region that will provide memories that last a lifetime.
Theater
A subscription to the 2019 season at Theatre at the Center in Munster includes tickets to the Tony-award winning musical, “The Pajama Game,” and a parody of early Hollywood movie musicals called “Dames at Sea.”
Gift givers also can consider individual tickets for specific shows next year, such as the musical, “Million Dollar Quartet” that invites audiences to journey back in time to Dec. 4, 1956, when Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins gathered at Sun Records in Memphis for one of the greatest jam sessions ever. Visit www.theatreatthecenter.com.
Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso also offers several memorable experiences as gifts, beginning with a season ticket for less than $100, executive director Scot "PJ" MacDonald says.
“It includes all five of our mainstage shows, which for 2019 are ‘Shrek,’ ‘La Cage aux Folles,’ ‘Mamma Mia!,’ ‘The Mousetrap,’ and ‘Miracle on 34th Street,’” he said. “All of these shows are trending to be sellouts, so season tickets are definitely the way to go.”
The organization also offers flex packages, allowing someone to choose the shows and dates, essentially creating a customized season ticket. Visit www.memorialoperahouse.com.
For a different type of theater experience, movie buffs will enjoy a gift card from AMC Theatres, with locations in Merrillville, Michigan City and Schererville, as well as several Chicago suburbs. Visit www.amctheatres.com
Goodrich Quality Theaters (www.goodrichqualitytheaters.com) in Portage, which houses an IMAX theater, and Cinemark Theatres (www.cinemark.com/theatre-search) in Valparaiso also offer gift cards. If late at sending a gift to someone who lives afar, e-gift cards are available on the theaters’ websites.
Novelty
Looking for a gift that will provide a unique adventure? Espionage Escape Rooms in Valparaiso (www.espionageescapevalpo.com)offers interactive adventure games. Participants are locked in a themed room and have 60 minutes to find a series of clues, solve puzzles, and crack codes to escape before time is up.
Themes include “King Tut’s Curse,” “Medusa’s Lair” and “The Doctor,” where participants find themselves at the beginning with one arm cuffed to the operating table in Dr. Victor Frankenstein’s laboratory.
Albert’s Jewelers even offers a romantic experience for an engaged couple. Surprise your loved one with wedding plans at the jeweler, which invites couples into the store to be married on Valentine's Day. Visit www.albertsjewelers.com.
Health
For the health-minded family member or friend, Franciscan Health Fitness Centers (www.franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org) had several options for givers this year who want to provide something practical yet rewarding.
In addition to offering fitness club memberships, the center also sells a holiday pass of 10 visits and a 90-day pass.
Gift givers even can purchase personal training, massage and swim lesson packages, spokeswoman Marci Crozier said. Though some of these experiences require memberships, these services can be used in conjunction with holiday and 90-day passes.
Unexpected
Several attractions in the Region, from Chicago’s famed museums to local places such as the Porter County Museum (pocomuse.org), Friendship Botanic Gardens in Michigan City (friendshipgardens.org), Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest in Valparaiso and Bellaboo’s Play & Discovery Center (mybellaboos.com/262/Bellaboos) in Lake Station offer memberships or play passes that make great gifts.
For those who like a little adventure, Harbor Country Adventures offers ways to explore Lake Michigan through a ride in the Sea Rocket or a relaxing cruise aboard The Emita II. The company also offers several tours, including a winery tour through southwest Michigan.
Beer lovers will enjoy a gift certificate for the Illiana Brew Bus (illianabrewbus.com). Tours include breweries in Northwest Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, and Chicago.
Other options for gift cards include a wide array of dining options, cooking classes at establishments including Mrs. Dornberg’s Culinary Experience (www.mrsdornbergs.com) in Highland, and art classes at places like South Shore Arts (www.southshoreartsonline.org) in Munster or Art Barn School of Art (www.artbarnschool.org) in Valparaiso.