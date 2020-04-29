From the Hacks to the Schillings, St. John is built on kinship

His father was at his phone company job when word got out that St. John Town Marshal James “Red” Larimer and State Trooper John Streu had been shot and killed by two men who had committed several crimes. They had stolen a car and were sleeping in front of Kolling Elementary School. State Trooper Pete Popplewell Jr. was injured.

“What made me want to become a policeman was seeing a photo in the Hammond Times of my dad carrying Marshal Larimer’s coffin,” says Mavity, who retired from the Indiana State Police after 30 years and now works for the campus police at the University of Notre Dame.

Ed Welch, a friend of Mavity's and grandson of Edward Welch, who established Welch’s Stop & Shop in 1953, receiving his first “official” paycheck for working in the family meat market when he was 14. The business, which has welcomed its fourth generation, has changed as customers want prepared foods or those that can be cooked quickly.

“We now have eight or nine kinds of marinades, and we’re always coming up with new ideas,” he says. “But the quality of our food remains the same. We have to be better so that people keep coming.”

Welch says he learned much of what he knows from his father, who died the same year as his grandfather.