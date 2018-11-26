Decorating the house for Christmas is akin to dressing up for a costume party. Children from ages 2 to 92 enjoy the family car ride to see the decked out houses.
Americans spend an average of $55 per person on holiday decorations, according to Statista. Christmas decorations are big business for craft shops, big box stores, and everything in between. It’s also a good time for local nurseries and garden centers as well as professional lighting companies.
Since decorators do their thing based on personal preferences, there is no right or wrong. Some prefer a natural look, choosing decorations that highlight the yard and enhance the existing growth. Others hang more lights that rival Clark Griswold in "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." Inflatables are very popular, not to mention wooden décor that includes nutcrackers, soldiers, Santa, reindeer, and Charlie Brown.
WRF Nursery & Garden Center, in Valparaiso, takes the more natural route. “Fall and winter decor are some of our favorite subjects to talk about here at the nursery,” says Dayna Shepherd, media and marketing manager.
Shepherd says that WRF enjoys learning about customers' projects, and how it can help make them special. “We get customers who come in looking for supplies, such as gourds or evergreen boughs, because they saw a project on Pinterest they want to make,” she says. “Other customers prefer to bring in their planters and have us create winter holiday arrangements for them. We love to help decorate front entryways for the holidays. It’s so welcoming and certainly helps to invoke the holiday spirit.”
WRF takes a novel approach to the holidays. Primarily a nursery and garden center, it remains open until Dec. 22. “We grow many evergreens here on the property,” Shepherd says. “We create our own wreaths, create boughs from our own cuttings, and other assorted winter arrangements.”
The various creations are treated with Wilt-Pruf that keeps the greenery fresher through the holiday season.
Grave pillows are a popular item, and WRF uses their fresh evergreens to create designs based on customer requests. “People brings us photos of different decorations, everything from wreaths to boughs to planters,” she says. “We use very creative touches, including ribbons, pine cones, berries— artificial or real — and different shades of green to create unique looks.”
The name says it all for Landscape Illumination. For 18 years, it has been the largest installer of outdoor lighting in Northwest Indiana. Holiday decorations are a huge part of their business.
“We have over 400 customers who depend on us for their holiday outdoor lights and decorations,” says Darrin Selking, owner of the Valparaiso store. “People love the fact that we do it all and they don’t have to worry about safety issues.”
A major selling point for Landscape Illumination is the total package. Customers buy direct from them, and the company does the set-up, install, take down, even the storage until next year. “We take the worry out of the process,” Selking says.
There are many options to choose from. Selking and his crew can help create a design for those who need suggestions as well as executing a customer's vision. “One of our popular options is an LED package where the customer controls the color of the lights through a smartphone app,” he says. “The lights stay up all year and can be used for various holidays.”
For the do-it-yourself heroes, Gus Bock’s Ace Hardware, with locations in Dyer, Munster, and Lansing, have the shelves full of the latest exterior holiday decorations.
Speaking of National Lampoon, you’ll find inflatables that include the family station wagon and Clark himself at Gus Bock’s. LED snowmen and reindeer are waiting for a new home, and you’ll find the Grinch, Snoopy, and Mickey.
For those who'd rather do it themselves, there's every type of light imaginable, including popular lines such as icicle strands, speed controllable flashing lights, and laser projectors. The projectors are easy to set up and maintain, and come with many options, including number of colors, amount of motion, and durability.
Gus Bock’s also has ceramic bulbs that provide the look and feel of your childhood. The bulbs are 2.2 inches on 25 foot black wire strands. They boast 3,000 burning hours.
LED lights use less energy than old-fashioned incandescent bulbs, which mean a lower electric bill. LEDs come in white, multi-color strings, and the popular icicle lights. Brighter LED lights also provide more eye-popping color — the better to see Santa.
Whether your thing is nature, old-school, or ultra-modern, Christmas decorations await your artistic touch. Just keep an eye out for the squirrel.