The Service League of Northwest Indiana has been providing help for those in need for generations.
The roughly 25 women in the league commit to the community by raising funds and volunteering with other nonprofit organizations.
“It’s a nonprofit that supports other nonprofits. It’s great because we are able to support so many groups throughout the region,” says Gloria Morris, events chair for the Service League for two years.
One of the Region’s longest-serving philanthropic organizations, the Service League of Northwest Indiana was formed in 1935 when several women founded the Bethany Home League to support a children’s home in Hammond.
“The Service League was formed on the objective to support women and children,” says Morris.
By the end of the 1930s, the Bethany Home League had changed its name to the Service League of Hammond. As the group continued to expand its reach, it became known as the Service League of Northwest Indiana, supporting charitable organizations that benefit many groups throughout the Region.
Some of the organizations the Service League supports include Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana, the American Cancer Society, Campagna Academy, Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana, Humane Society of Northwest Indiana, the Jewish Federation of Northwest Indiana, Mental Health America, the National Autism Association of Northwest Indiana, Nazareth Home, Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation, TradeWinds, Sojourner Truth House and Fair Haven Center for Women.
Kelly Vates, cofounder and executive director of Fair Haven, says it appreciates the support from the Service League of Northwest Indiana.
“I call them warriors for our community. They are fantastic,” Vates says. “They have supported our prevention efforts for the last couple of years and have made significant donations that have allowed us to fill in some holes that we can’t quite secure on our own.”
“We’re always looking for other organizations to support,” Morris says. “It’s a group that has a commitment; we are all required to be at our meetings. We are required to do Meals on Wheels once a week, and volunteer with the soup kitchen once a week.”
“They drive four times a month for us during the school year,” says Sandra Noe, executive director of Meals on Wheels. “That interaction and wellness check is such an important part to reducing that social isolation that is so detrimental to the clients we serve.”
Volunteering with Meals on Wheels is a longstanding tradition for Service League members, Noe says.
“The incredible thing about the Service League is that there are a couple of generations who have passed the tradition of helping the community by delivering Meals on Wheels,” she says.
The Service League raises most of its funds at its annual Taste of the Region event, held in the spring.
“We invite 20-30 local restaurants to come in and present their best bites. They donate their time and resources on that Friday night,” Morris says.
Asparagus restaurant has been a fixture at Taste of the Region for several years. Katie Witte, special events manager at Asparagus, says executive chef Tammy Pham loves the event because she has a special relationship with charitable organizations.
“Our owner/chef Tammy Pham was helped a lot through charities when she came to the United States from Vietnam,” Witte says. “Since she has started her restaurants she has always given back as much as she can.”
This year’s Taste of the Region exceeded expectations, according to Morris.
“We had a record year this year, which I’m super proud of,” she said. ‘We cleared close to $80,000 for our charities that evening.
“Now we will start presenting big checks throughout the Region, which is the fun part. That’s the greatest part of it,” Morris says.