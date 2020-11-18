Gabriel;s Horn offers temporary shelter, long-term assistance to women in need

Being without a place to stay is exceptionally traumatic no matter what time of the year, but during the holidays it can be even more overwhelming.

For those in crisis, Gabriel’s Horn, a homeless shelter for women and mothers serving Porter and Starke Counties, helps rebuild lives and foster independence with dignity by providing short-term shelter, education, counseling and referrals to community assistance. At this time of year, it also adds holiday cheer.

“During the holidays, we have different groups and businesses inquiring about what the needs are of our residents and who come in to distribute gifts and needed items,” says Monica Hammond, executive director of Gabriel’s Horn. “This Thanksgiving we’ll have turkey with all the trimmings.”

With the ongoing pandemic, the days of individuals bringing around covered casseroles and baked goods is on hold, but food donations from grocery stores, catering companies and restaurants are accepted as are gift cards.