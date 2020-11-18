Gabriel;s Horn offers temporary shelter, long-term assistance to women in need

Being without a place to stay is exceptionally traumatic no matter what time of the year, but during the holidays it can be even more overwhelming.
For those in crisis, Gabriel’s Horn, a homeless shelter for women and mothers serving Porter and Starke Counties, helps rebuild lives and foster independence with dignity by providing short-term shelter, education, counseling and referrals to community assistance. At this time of year, it also adds holiday cheer.
“During the holidays, we have different groups and businesses inquiring about what the needs are of our residents and who come in to distribute gifts and needed items,” says Monica Hammond, executive director of Gabriel’s Horn. “This Thanksgiving we’ll have turkey with all the trimmings.”
With the ongoing pandemic, the days of individuals bringing around covered casseroles and baked goods is on hold, but food donations from grocery stores, catering companies and restaurants are accepted as are gift cards.
Founded in 2002, Gabriel’s Horn houses homeless women and children for six months. Residents receive a tailored case management plan to determine what they need to gain independence, increase self-worth and help in navigate the world around them. Based on that, services such as workshops on money management and budgeting and assistance to line up housing, jobs and transportation are provided.
Hammond says Gabriel's Hope gives residents respite as well as opportunities to develop stability in their lives and their children's.
“We give them referrals that will enrich their lives and prepare them for independence,” says Hammond. “We often tell people that they haven’t hit rock bottom when they arrive here, we say they’ve hit the reset button.”
She also points out that residents can save money for down payment for housing.
Partnering with the Porter County Family Counseling Center, Gabriel’s Horn offers individual and group counseling to all residents. This includes on-site sessions that focus on anger and time management and increasing skills in effective communication, forming positive relationships and learning how to get along with others include co-workers.
Because of the commitment by a local volunteer, Gabriel’s Horn also offers art lessons, another form of respite that encourages self-expression.
Even after the six months residency is completed, Gabriel's Hope offers services through an after-care program to help families maintain housing and social benefits.
“Continued services such as after-care go on for two full years,” Hammond says of the efforts to ensure independence. “We like to say our services aren’t just for six months but are for six months plus two years.”
After-care includes food pantry access, cleaning and personal care supplies as well as gas and food cards.
Because of what it has to offer and the continuing need for its services, Gabriel’s Horn plans to expand it facilities to help more women and children.
“We want to reconstruct our shelter, to add more rooms so that they are places for more families,” she says.
This, of course, requires the support of the community. Volunteers and donations are essential to the nonprofit’s mission and in making Gabriel’s Horn a place where change can happen and hope restored.
Its needs are many, as list on its website, gabrielshelter.org. Volunteer opportunities include landscaping, maintenance, technical assistance and repair work.
“Gabriel’s Horn is a wonderful beacon to the community,” says Hammond, “and we appreciate all the support they give us.”
For more information on how to help, call 219-364-8018 or visit gabrielshelter.org
