General manager puts years of experience to work to improve transit options

Moving people around is a challenging job in itself made even more so with the pandemic.

“COVID-19 has kept us very busy,” says Parker, noting that frontline transit workers clean and sanitize the buses daily and are drivers equipped to clean and sanitize arm rails, fare boxes, seats and other surfaces that riders may touch. “We put in efficiencies to keep our employees and passengers safe.”

Coordinating with Mike Noland, president/general manager at the South Shore Line (Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District), the two invited all the transportation agencies to call in every Friday to talk about the coronavirus.

“We have had as many as 23 people call in including someone from South Bend to discuss how to improve our systems,” says Parker. “Noland said the South Shore uses vendors to sanitize their cars and we thought that was a good idea and use it for our buses as well.”

Parker says that GPTC has also focused on employee morale.

“Our employee attendance is outstanding,” he says, noting they’ve provided a very safe environment for their workers. “We want them to be empowered as they can be.”