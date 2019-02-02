With its selection as the North American Car of the Year, the 2019 Genesis G70 hails from the newest brand to win the prestigious award.
The G70 is just the third nameplate from the luxury brand Hyundai officially started in 2015 and the first to be wholly developed to wear its winged badge.
“The Genesis G70 is a game changer for the sedan market,” said Adam Biers, sales and leasing consultant from Highland Genesis. “The G70 offers a sophisticated, impressive vehicle that delivers an inspired driving experience, safety and technology at an amazing price.”
The award, announced Jan. 14 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, recognizes innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction and value as voted on by 54 automotive journalists in the U.S. and Canada. Runners-up were the 2019 Volvo S60 and 2019 Honda Insight.
“The G70 is a quiet and elegant ride,” Biers said. “Turning response is quick, the acceleration is impressive, and the transmission shifts smoothly. It’s a great ride.”
G70 starts at $34,900. Biers listed powertrain options that include the base 2-liter turbocharged 4 that produces 252 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque. Paired with Hyundai’s eight-speed automatic transmission, pickup and performance shine. “A six-speed manual transmission is optional,” he said.
Step up to the 3.3-liter, twin-turbo V-6 and get 365 horsepower. “This engine can propel the rear-wheel-drive G70 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds,” Biers said.
Besides Hyundai's 5-yr/60,000-mile basic warranty and 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain coverage, Genesis offers a 36-month/36,000-mile free maintenance package “that includes all scheduled maintenance, plus any wear and tear that arises,” Biers said. “We even have a pick-up and drop-off service for our customers.”
Inside, G70 offers all the features expected in this class such as heated and cooled front seats with quilted leather, a 15-speaker audio system, and a touchscreen display.
“The standard safety package provides driver-assistance technology, automated emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert,” Biers said.