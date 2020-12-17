2nd COVID-19 vaccine gets public review ahead of US decision

If authorized by the FDA, U.S. officials said the initial shipment of nearly 6 million doses would also go to health workers and nursing homes. The new vaccine needs to be stored at regular freezer temperatures, but not the ultra-cold required for Pfizer-BioNTech’s shot.

The independent review by FDA’s vaccine panel is considered key to easing public skepticism about the safety of the vaccine. The panel is likely to debate guidance for key groups who could face greater risk or uncertainty, such as pregnant women.

While pregnant women were excluded from Moderna's study, FDA reviewers noted 13 new pregnancies among participants after the study got underway. The impact of the vaccine on those pregnancies is “unknown at this time,” the FDA review found.

If FDA follows the course it did with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, pregnant women would be told to consult their doctor first. The vaccine was also not studied in children, and would only be authorized for people 18 and older. Pfizer's shot was cleared for teenagers 16 and up.

The panel is also likely to scrutinize Moderna’s data for any hints of rare, serious allergic reactions.