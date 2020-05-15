A changing landscape: Hospital pharmacists adapt to COVID-19

Through a secure Zoom meeting, pharmacists are still able to consult physicians and patients without in-person contact.

“They can also do this from home,” Colgan said. “If you look at the entire university’s workforce, 16% are working from home. This is how we are able to treat patients in the manner that is very much the same prior to COVID, but do it in a manner where there is social distancing.”

In fact, only about 21% of clinical visits have been in person. The remaining number of visits has been through a form of telemedicine.

Adapting to these circumstances hasn’t been a complete overhaul, however. Colgan says pharmacists have long maintained relationships with patients over the phone, routinely contacting them to improve medication adherence and to answer any questions patients may have.

“We have a certain group of patients that the pharmacy follows, like hypertensive patients,” he said. “It’s a change, but an extension of what we already have done.”

Patients with hypertensive problems can monitor their blood pressure and report numbers to staff as well, something Colgan says he sees continuing even after COVID numbers have dropped.

“More at-home monitoring will be something we will see,” he said.