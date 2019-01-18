Moms are notorious for taking care of themselves last. There never seems to be much wriggle room for “me time.” But relaxing, decompressing and managing stress are vitally important to good health.
According to a report by the American Psychological Association, 39 percent of adults reported eating unhealthful food as a result of feeling stressed, 29 percent skipped a meal when feeling stressed and 44 percent had lain awake at night the prior month as a result of stress.
“Stress is a normal psychological and physical reaction to the demands of life. A small amount of stress can be good, motivating you to perform well. But multiple challenges daily, such as sitting in traffic, meeting deadlines and paying bills, can push you beyond your ability to cope,” the Mayo Clinic website states.
“Your brain comes hard-wired with an alarm system for your protection. When your brain perceives a threat, it signals your body to release a burst of hormones that increase your heart rate and raise your blood pressure.
"This fight-or-flight response fuels you to deal with the threat. Once the threat is gone, your body is meant to return to a normal, relaxed state. Unfortunately, the nonstop complications of modern life mean that some people's alarm systems rarely shut off.”
So how do you find time to manage stress?
The answer is that you need to make time, whether it’s two minutes to walk outside and feel the sunshine, 10 minutes to make a piece of avocado toast and a cup of tea, or a couple hours to lose yourself in a chick flick.
Here are 30 (mostly) easy ways to incorporate some self-care into small pockets of time to reduce stress and take care of yourself.
1. Take a walk. The longer the better, but even if it’s a five minute walk around the block it can help you re-focus.
2. Read. Maybe you can’t find time to read a full book, but read a chapter at a time or subscribe to a favorite magazine and take a few minutes to read one article.
3. Make a cup of tea. Taking a break from a long task is necessary. Remove yourself from a stressful situation for a couple minutes and enjoy a warm drink to help you calm down.
4. Make a playlist. Music can be soothing or uplifting. Take a few minutes to make a playlist of favorite songs that will cheer you up or settle you down when things get crazy.
5. Write in a journal. It can help to write things down that are getting you down. Get a journal and write about what is gnawing at you or what’s on your mind.
6. Take a bath. Buy a bottle of bubble bath and put it to use. Even if there’s a sink of dishes to be done or a floor to be swept, let it go for a half hour and let yourself soak and relax.
7. Plan a trip. Take a little time to look ahead at the calendar and pick out a day or weekend or longer for a getaway. Sometimes the stress is more bearable when you know there’s something to look forward to.
8. Light a candle. Sometimes you just need to dial down the stimulation. Dim the lights and reduce the noise and soothe yourself with flickering candles.
9. Take deep breaths. Breathing exercises can do wonders for your state of mind. Bonus points if you can recline back in a comfortable chair or lay down while doing it.
10. Find a mentor. Seek out someone you admire in the professional world or on a personal level who can offer advice or guidance, or who you can simply look to as a role model to help make improvements in your own life.
11. Get some sun. Whether you’re cooped up in a cubicle or cooped up in the house with toddlers, allow yourself two minutes to do nothing more than walk out the door and soak in some sun. If you can take time to sit down and close your eyes while you feel the sun on your skin, that’s even better.
12. Play background music. When you are feeling stressed, try putting on classical music to play quietly in the background.
13. Eat breakfast. Skipping meals can be common among busy moms who may not want to take time to sit down for a meal, have trouble squeezing it in or think they are helping themselves loose weight by eating less. Breakfast really is the most important meal of the day. It kick-starts your metabolism and gives you energy. Make an effort to have healthful, quick foods on hand, like fresh fruit or boiled eggs to get your day started.
14. Pet an animal. Interacting with animals can be great stress relief. If you have a pet of your own, take a few minutes to cuddle and pet them — that unconditional affection you get in return is bound to give you good feelings. If you don’t have a pet at home, visit a neighbor’s dog, ask an owner if you can pet a friendly dog you see out taking a walk, or stop by an animal shelter and feel the love.
15. Volunteer. Figure out what it is you are passionate about and find a way to give back or volunteer some time doing what you love. If it’s knitting, make some items for those in need. If it’s music, volunteer at a concert venue or help tutor kids in learning an instrument. If it’s cats, contact a local animal hospital or humane society to see what you can do.
16. Get out of the house. If you are a stay-at-home or work-at-home parent, take time every day to get out — run an errand, walk the dog, do some shopping, just do something that gets you out if you spend most of your time in.
17. Nap. It’s definitely easier said than done. Even when you’re exhausted, there are always a hundred more things that need to get done. Allow yourself a window of time to slip on a sleep mask, lie down and doze for a few minutes so that you’re refreshed to tackle the rest of what is ahead.
18. Binge-watch. We live in an age when anything you could want to watch is right at your fingertips. Block out some time each week to catch up on your favorite show or dive into a new series or get lost in a movie.
19. Take a drive. During rush-hour traffic it might not be relaxing, but if you’re feeling like you’re on the edge of crazy, a little drive with some lovely scenery and no particular place to go can transport you to a less-stressed place. Find a scenic route, head out to a country road or seek out a street that runs along some water.
20. Change your surroundings. Chances are you spend day after day looking at the same things and in the same places. Change that. Work on your laptop from a coffee shop. Take the kids to a new park. Pick a town in the Region you have never been to and see what’s there.
21. Vent. Sometimes it just feels good to let it out verbally. Get in touch with a trusted friend who will listen — and who you would do the same for — and chat over coffee or make a phone call.
22. Make a list. This might seem like it could cause more anxiety, but putting things on paper helps get them out of your head. If you have an event coming up that you are hosting or a trip you are planning, put all the things you need to do onto paper, so that they aren’t keeping you awake at 3 a.m.
23. Do some dreaming. Get lost scanning the internet for places in Europe you want to visit one day. Jot down notes about the business you’d like to start. Plan out supplies for the kitchen remodel you hope to do.
24. Set a goal and make it happen. Busy, harried parents often have many ideas swirling around in their busy minds. Get it out of your mind and write it down, post it somewhere you will see it and give yourself a timeline or deadline to get it done. The feeling of accomplishment and crossing something off the list is satisfying and stress-relieving.
25. Make a gratitude jar. Get a mason jar. Cut up a bunch of little slips of paper. Each day, write down something you were grateful for and place it in a jar. At the end of the year you will have hundreds of things to reflect on that you can be thankful for. Making time to feel and express gratitude helps you see how insignificant some of the stressors in your life are.
26. Write a note. The act of writing a card in your own handwriting can be relaxing now that we’re more often pounding on a keyboard or tapping on a screen. Send a ‘thinking of you’ card to a friend or a birthday card to a relative or write a letter just to catch up.
27. Cook or bake. This might not be relaxing for everyone, but if you make something you really like or something that is labor intensive, it can really change your state of mind to see what you’ve made. The act of standing at a kitchen counter and chopping or at a stove stirring also takes you away from other stress in your life and allows you to re-focus.
28. Make a compliment folder. You can do this with physical paper or on your computer, but whenever you get an email telling you that you did a good job or get a compliment about your character or abilities — put them all in one place. Then when you are having a stressful day, feeling down or finding it hard to cope, you can look at all these little compliments to be reminded of how wonderful you are.
29. Have a glass of wine. At the end of a long day, unwind with a glass of heart-healthy red wine. Or a glass of whatever you enjoy — margarita, craft beer, hot cocoa, soda. Once in a while, you've just got to treat yourself.
30. Take a picture. Take a few minutes to soak in your surroundings and look at things with a fresh eye. Snap a few photos of nature or people or stationery things that catch your fancy.