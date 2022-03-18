A sound immune system depends on good nutrition, physical activity and more

Though countless products claim to boost a person’s immune system, doctors say there isn’t one single solution.

In fact, boosting your immune system can be challenging because of its complex nature.

“As the name indicates, it’s a system, not a single entity,” says Dr. Mustafa Nakawa, Methodist Physician Group family practice physician.

With the goal of having a strong defense against infections and illnesses, maintaining your immune system is a delicate balance.

“ ‘Boost immune system’ is a very broad and vague term,” Nakawa said. “It commonly refers to increasing the number of cells that compose the immune system, which is not necessarily a good thing as too many immune cells can cause diseases like rheumatoid arthritis.”

However, there are ways to maintain a healthy immune system, and all point to embracing a balanced lifestyle, living in healthy environments and maintaining physical well-being.

“Leading a healthy lifestyle in general is the best way to naturally boost your immunity,” says Dr. Amee Patel, an allergist and immunologist with Community Care Network.

So what can you do to help your immune system function and maintain balance?

Do no harm. Quit smoking and avoid drinking alcohol excessively, Nakawa says. Avoid pollution as much as possible as well.

Get enough sleep. For most, that means at least 6 to 8 hours per night, Nakawa says. Sleep in a cool, quiet and dark room and avoid screen time for an hour before bedtime.

Eat a well-balanced diet. “Eating a well-balanced diet full of fruits and vegetables and cutting out processed sugar helps maintain a healthy lifestyle overall, which in turn leads to a more robust immune system,” Patel said.

Be active, even in cold weather. “Avoiding the cold is not the safest choice because staying cooped up indoors can actually expose you to more pathogens from other people and the dry winter air,” Patel said. “In addition, it limits your direct exposure to sunlight and vitamin D, which are important for immunity.”

A common misconception is that being in cold weather can lead to a respiratory cold, Patel says.

“Getting outdoors with appropriate warm clothing and safety precautions to prevent hypothermia can actually be quite beneficial,” she said.

Get most of your nutrients from food. In general, rely on food for important nutrients, Patel says.

“There is no strong evidence in medical literature to suggest that taking oral vitamin supplements will provide protection from infectious diseases,” she said. “It is always better to get nutrients from food sources rather than taking pills when it is feasible.”

Oranges, grapefruits, tangerines, strawberries, spinach, kale and broccoli all contain high levels of vitamin C, she says.

“While vitamin C cannot necessarily prevent an infection from occurring, there has been data to suggest that it can shorten symptom duration or ease the severity of disease,” Patel said.

Green vegetables, such as spinach or kale, can be great sources of vitamins B6 and E, which help the immune system fight infections, she said.

Some vitamin supplements can be helpful, however, especially vitamin D during Northwest Indiana winters, Nakawa says.

The goal of taking vitamins such as D should be to achieve the recommended daily amount, he says.

“With amounts of nutrients, there are no data to suggest that further supplementation can improve immune function,” he said.

Nakawa advises consulting with your doctor about the supplements you plan to take, especially if you have other health conditions.

Be proactive to prevent infections. Stay up to date with recommended vaccines, Nakawa advises.

“Vaccines prime the immune system to fight off viruses and bacteria before they take hold of the body,” he said.

Regularly washing hands and wearing a mask if there is the potential for a possible exposure can prevent infections as well, he said.

Hydrate. One of the biggest deficiencies Patel sees is in hydration.

“Not getting an adequate amount of daily water intake can lead to dehydration, which in turn can reduce the number of properly functional white blood cells and immune enzymes,” she said. “This makes you more susceptible to opportunistic infections.”

Manage chronic conditions. Diabetes is a common chronic condition that increases a person’s susceptibility to infection, Patel says.

“This makes it even more crucial to eliminate processed sugar, to exercise and to maintain a healthy weight,” she said.

Any chronic condition that is not well controlled can add stress to the body’s homeostasis and increase the chances of weakening the immune system, Patel said.

“Regular checkups with your provider and following the recommendations of a health-care professional on how to manage your chronic conditions are key to keeping your immune system in excellent shape,” she said.

Manage stress. “It has been a difficult last couple of years for everyone in their own way,” Patel said. “Finding healthy ways to manage anger, stress, worry and sadness can aid not only you, but also those around you in your community.”

By protecting ourselves in the proper ways, we can protect our community, Patel said.

“If you ever feel lost or confused about immunity or healthy lifestyle choices, reach out to a health-care professional for guidance and recommendations,” she said. “You do not have to navigate this on your own.”

