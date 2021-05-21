A test of strength and resiliency: Pandemic brings significant increase in mental health concerns

The year 2020 proved alarming in a number of ways. Mental health experts say, however, it’s the numbers themselves that are providing insight into just how alarming the effect of the pandemic has been on mental health.
Last year, an additional 170,000 Americans sought help for anxiety and depression through mental health screening tools found online through the national organization Mental Health Awareness. Close to 2,500 of those individuals were from Northwest Indiana, said Andrea Sherwin, president and CEO of Mental Health America of Northwest Indiana (MHANWI).
“This past year presented so many different challenges and obstacles that tested our strength and resiliency,” Sherwin said. “The global pandemic forced us to cope with situations we never even imagined.”
In addition to these national numbers, MHANWI saw a 14% increase in requests for services in 2020, she said. Among the top concerns for program participants were loneliness or isolation, financial constraints caused by COVID and general health fears related to the pandemic.
Sherwin isn’t alone in what she has seen experienced by residents in the Region.
Cherokee Robinson, a behavioral health services psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner with Community Healthcare System, said over the last year, there has been an influx of individuals seeking help for mental health — many for the first time in their lives.
“Several of those individuals have never experienced any mental health concerns, which is alarming,” Robinson said.
The ages of individuals who have struggled have varied from young children to the elderly, she said.
“Those who have a history of a mental illness have been shown to have an exacerbation of symptoms,” Robinson said.
Erin Swinson, a licensed mental health counselor and national certified counselor with Clarity Clinic in Northwest Indiana, said her clinic has seen similar results, along with the return of many individuals who have sought treatment in the past.
“Not only have we seen an influx in new clients, we have also seen a pattern of past clients who haven’t been in our office in over a year coming back to therapy,” she said.
Depression can run on a continuum from mild to severe, Swinson said.
“Clinical depression is different from feeling down or sad,” she said. “Depression is a persistent feeling of sadness or hopelessness that lasts for at least two weeks.”
Other symptoms of depression include worthlessness, anger or irritability, disinterest in normal activities, sleep disturbances and the feeling of loneliness or isolation.
“Many of the interests and activities that we encourage those struggling with depression to focus on — spending time with family, volunteering, going out to eat, going to the library — many of those things weren’t options during the pandemic, so it was hard to manage depression without the option of some of these strategies,” Swinson said.
Hope can be a big antidote for depression, but many have felt hopelessness with the uncertainty of the pandemic, she said.
“Many people felt an increase in anxiety, also with the fear of the unknown, as well as worry about getting sick, missing loved ones and overall lack of control with COVID, which also exacerbated symptoms,” Swinson said.
While preliminary government data shows that the number of U.S. suicides fell nearly 6% last year, Sherwin says research has shown a greater prevalence of mental illness.
According to the 2021 State of Mental Health report from Mental Health America National, researchers saw an increase in suicidal ideation among adults — 460,000 additional individuals in America, Sherwin said. Researchers also found an increase of 1.5 million individuals with prevalence of mental illness and a continued decline in youth mental health, with 9.7% of youth in the United States having severe major depression.
Some mental health experts worry as well that there may be a delayed effect on individuals as they get past the initial impact of the pandemic, but begin to grapple with the reality of losing loved ones or of financial hardships they're experiencing.
Robinson says restrictions on gatherings like funerals have delayed the ability to mourn loved ones lost over the past year for some.
“People have not been able to properly cope with loss,” she said.
Even as governments continue to lift restrictions, the stressors of the pandemic continue for many, she says.
“Current dilemmas individuals are facing include issues with employment, finances, education, health and relationships,” she said. “The cost of products such as food or materials have increased. School-age individuals have dealt with fluctuations in their learning environment causing stress and discomfort, and even caused those to fall behind in their education.”
Swinson says it’s critical to reach out for help if any individuals are showing signs of depression.
“Asking for help is one of the bravest and courageous things you can do for yourself, whether it’s with a family member, friend or therapist,” she said. “As humans, we are wired for connection, and with depression, we have a tendency to want to isolate, but that can exacerbate the situation.”
Locally, there are several options for treatment, from outpatient and inpatient therapy to telehealth visits and medications.
“As a mental health advocate and provider, I cannot stress enough the importance of decreasing the stigma surrounding mental health,” Robinson said. “Numerous individuals do not seek help for their mental health due to the fear of appearing weak or vulnerable. Others may fear rejection or think they will be labeled crazy.”
Robinson says mental health should be viewed with the same importance as an issue with physical health.
“If someone’s blood pressure is high, we treat it,” she said. “If someone breaks a bone, we fix it. If someone cannot sleep, eat or concentrate and is thinking about ending their life, we can fix that.”
She says those suffering with affective instability are just as sick as those suffering from an infection or virus.
“Be decreasing the stigma surrounding mental health, we can begin to increase treatment for those in need, which in return, can result in a decline of substance use or abuse, suicide or self-harm,” Robinson said.
Where to seek help
- National Suicide Prevention Line: 1-800-273-8255
- Text support for anyone experiencing a mental health crisis: Text “MHA” to 741-741
- Mental Health America of Northwest Indiana: 219-937-7733
- Clarity Clinic of NWI: 219-595-0043 or claritynwi.com
- Behavioral Health Services of Community Healthcare System: 219-392-7025 or comhs.org
- 219 Health Network in East Chicago (a federally-qualified health center that can assist underinsured or uninsured): 219-392-7498
- Be Well Indiana: bewellindiana.com
- National Alliance on Mental Health: nami.org
- Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration: samhsa.gov or mentalhealth.gov