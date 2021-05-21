A test of strength and resiliency: Pandemic brings significant increase in mental health concerns

“Several of those individuals have never experienced any mental health concerns, which is alarming,” Robinson said.

The ages of individuals who have struggled have varied from young children to the elderly, she said.

“Those who have a history of a mental illness have been shown to have an exacerbation of symptoms,” Robinson said.

Erin Swinson, a licensed mental health counselor and national certified counselor with Clarity Clinic in Northwest Indiana, said her clinic has seen similar results, along with the return of many individuals who have sought treatment in the past.

“Not only have we seen an influx in new clients, we have also seen a pattern of past clients who haven’t been in our office in over a year coming back to therapy,” she said.

Depression can run on a continuum from mild to severe, Swinson said.

“Clinical depression is different from feeling down or sad,” she said. “Depression is a persistent feeling of sadness or hopelessness that lasts for at least two weeks.”

Other symptoms of depression include worthlessness, anger or irritability, disinterest in normal activities, sleep disturbances and the feeling of loneliness or isolation.