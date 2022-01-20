Accept that stuff happens, spend a few minutes with it and mindfully move on to the positive

“Studies have shown negativity begets negativity,” says Erin Swinson. “The more negatively we think, the more negative thought patterns we have.”
Negativity, in other words, is something of a vicious cycle. But what can we do to break that cycle and develop a more positive attitude — especially in a world that often seems to be brimming with more negativity than ever before? We asked two experts in the mental field — Swinson, a mental health therapist at Clarity Clinic NWI, and Matthew Cross, a therapist with the Franciscan Health Employee Assistance Program — their thoughts on how best to kick off this new year with a new, more positive outlook on life.
How can you to develop a more positive attitude?
Swinson: Cultivating self-compassion for ourselves is probably the most important and impactful thing we can do, as the more positively we see ourselves, the more positive worldview we have. Pause and focus on the smallest of positive traits about ourselves.
- “I make an amazing peanut butter and jelly sandwich.”
- “I am kind because I held the door open at the grocery store.”
By beginning to focus on these kinds of small, positive things throughout the day, we can help nurture a more positive outlook. And the more we think positively, the more our brain can switch to a more positive attitude.
Cross: We all can envision what a positive attitude would look like, but where do negative outlooks on life originate when we experience them? I would focus on identifying the problems and then changing them, if possible. If I have the capacity to change something, I switch into problem-solving mode, examining all the possibilities regarding potential positive changes, and the ways I could make them happen. If it is something I cannot change currently, outside the realm of my ability to control, do I have the ability to practice acceptance? Developing willingness/acceptance does not mean the same thing as having to like what is going on or make friends with the situation, but it does mean acknowledging what is taking place right now and understanding that, for the moment, I do not have the ability to alter it. However, in the future, things may change if I shift my mental and physical focus elsewhere, despite how I am feeling currently. A person has done two things at this point if they adopt this mindset: Provided hope for future change and increased the motivation for working toward it.
The keywords in all of this are change and behaviors, more specifically, positive change through positive behaviors. An important step in the process is understanding major changes are best done gradually, not instantaneously. We cannot expect things to change overnight, but if it is worth it, then it is worth working toward. I have this saying: “Change is only made through change. No one is expected to do it for us.” Without changing for the positive, things will remain as they always were.
How can you maintain a positive outlook even when things aren’t going well?
Swinson: We want to acknowledge the difficult emotions. We don’t want to dismiss what we are feeling when things aren’t going well. Give yourself permission to sit briefly with those negative thoughts. Set a time limit of 15 or 30 minutes to feel what you are feeling, and then identify ways to redirect to more positive or meaningful activities or interactions. Again, noting things in your life you are grateful for can help cultivate a more positive outlook.
Cross: The ability to change the things we can and accept the things we cannot currently change — and understanding that difference — is the key to increasing a positive outlook and getting unstuck from a negative one. It’s important here to distinguish between internal and external distress.
Internal distress is anything happening on the inside that bothers us and is not known to anyone else unless we tell them, such as depression, anxiety, chronic pain, fear of getting an illness, fears of the unknown or abandonment, etc. Instead of thinking about “dealing with” these types of issues, we should shift the language to “working through” or “working to overcome” the problem, thereby providing more capacity for developing motivation for positive change.
External distress comprises events in either our personal lives or our perception of the world at large. Here I would strongly refer back to the Serenity Prayer. An easy example is someone suddenly losing their employment, which could bring on a sense of panic and helplessness. But that helplessness is self-created or learned. Though the job loss is unfortunate, a person has and should implement the capability to start looking for new employment. The actual sudden loss of employment is outside one’s control — it cannot be changed in the present moment. However, it is possible to accept what has happened and to quickly start looking for new employment. That can be changed through our behaviors. Here again, change is only made through change.
How do you stave off negative thoughts before they can take root?
Swinson: Mindfulness, the practice of present-moment awareness, can be helpful in reducing or redirecting negative thoughts. Mindfulness exercises, such as focusing on the breath or the body, mindful self-compassion meditations and grounding visualizations, have been shown to reduce negative thinking patterns.
Cross: Examine the evidence. When a negative thought happens, ask yourself if you have 100% undeniable proof of that negative thought. If that does not exist, you have to toss away the thought or reshape it to something more positive. I work with people who have negative assumptions of things never getting better, but discount evidence that things can and do get better. They may have a thinking error that needs examining. An example of a thinking error in this case is catastrophic “what-if” thinking that inspires continued negative thoughts. Fear of the unknown is often what fuels continued negativity of future outcomes.
We can also turn to other coping skills to stave off negative thoughts, such as meditation, faith, breathing exercises, physical exercise, reaching out for support, talking things out with someone who has your best interest at heart. There are many things that can be used to help reduce negative thinking.We just need the want to do them.