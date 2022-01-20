Accept that stuff happens, spend a few minutes with it and mindfully move on to the positive

Cross: We all can envision what a positive attitude would look like, but where do negative outlooks on life originate when we experience them? I would focus on identifying the problems and then changing them, if possible. If I have the capacity to change something, I switch into problem-solving mode, examining all the possibilities regarding potential positive changes, and the ways I could make them happen. If it is something I cannot change currently, outside the realm of my ability to control, do I have the ability to practice acceptance? Developing willingness/acceptance does not mean the same thing as having to like what is going on or make friends with the situation, but it does mean acknowledging what is taking place right now and understanding that, for the moment, I do not have the ability to alter it. However, in the future, things may change if I shift my mental and physical focus elsewhere, despite how I am feeling currently. A person has done two things at this point if they adopt this mindset: Provided hope for future change and increased the motivation for working toward it.