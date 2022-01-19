Acupuncture uses ancient techniques to open pathways, addressing pain and other ailments

Acupuncture balances this flow of energy, which is believed to travel through pathways, or meridians, throughout the body, Wilson says. By inserting needles into specific points along these pathways, acupuncturists believe that the energy flow will re-balance.

Today, many Western practitioners believe that stimulating nerves, muscles and connective tissue boosts the body’s natural painkillers.

“All of these pressure points and meridians are connected inside the body, hosting a spiderweb full of information,” Wilson said. “We understand those connections and they become mathematical patterns that you can use to get really good results.”

A person’s health depends upon the body’s ability to function efficiently and effectively, as well as to clear out potentially harmful substances, Johannesen said.

“Since the environment both outside and inside the body is also constantly changing, it must be constantly adaptable and flexible,” she said.

Acupuncture sees physical pain, along with mental and emotional pain, as signs of dysfunction.