Advice on how to celebrate Thanksgiving safely during a pandemic

Family members will pack them up and then do a socially distanced drop-off at her parents’ house.

“Then we are going to Zoom at each course and talk about the recipe,” West said.

Those who want to make traditional dishes can take turns dropping off each part to a family who might not have otherwise had a meal, she says.

“If everyone is close enough, you can do a distanced potluck where whoever does the first dish drops that off at everyone’s house,” West said. “Then the person making the second dish goes around.”

Instead of swapping food, West says family members can swap cards that share why they’re thankful for one another.

“We don’t tell each other enough why we care and this is a good year to do that,” she said.

Thanksgiving also can be a great time to focus on a service project as a family.

Alexandra Fung, who lives in the northwest suburbs of Chicago, is CEO of Upparent, a site that focuses on family activities and events in the Chicago region. She says, these days, the site (upparent.com) is more focused on sharing ideas for activities to do safely at home, including on Thanksgiving.