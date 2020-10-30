 Skip to main content
Alzheimer's Foundation to 'Light the World in Teal' Nov. 5
Alzheimer's Foundation to 'Light the World in Teal' Nov. 5

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will observe Alzheimer’s Awareness Month with a “Light the World in Teal” event Nov. 5. The AFA hopes to raise awareness of the fight against the disease by lighting landmarks around the world in teal, which is the organization's Alzheimer's awareness color.

“Every person and place that participates in this global initiative is making a difference in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease, and the more that join, the more awareness we will raise about Alzheimer’s,” said Charles Fuschillo Jr., AFA’s president and CEO. “We invite everyone to ‘go teal’ on Nov. 5 to show their support for the millions of people living with Alzheimer’s.”

More than 250 landmarks in 44 American states and nine other countries have already signed up to "go teal," ranging from skyscrapers and sports stadiums to village halls and including seven Chicago buildings.

The AFA is also encouraging individuals to wear teal, post photos on their social media platforms using the hashtag #AFALightTheWorldInTeal or turn their Facebook cover profile/cover photo teal.

More information can be found at www.lighttheworldinteal.com. Information about the AFA and Alzheimer's disease is available at www.alzfdn.org.

