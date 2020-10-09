As seasons change and activities move indoors, experts recommend vigilance against illness

As families begin to decide whether they can gather for the holidays or attend other indoor events, Al-Haddadin advises to keep a few things in mind.

“I believe we could do that through creating a committed bubble group that trusts each other with their lives,” Al-Haddadin said. “The group should plan all gatherings in advance, commit all to safe practices until the date of the event and beyond. Those in the group should excuse themselves from attending the planned event if they deviate from safety.”

In addition to this commitment, Al-Haddadin says individuals should still social distance from one another, seat groups according to their households and wear masks when not eating. Straws can be used for drinking under masks, he says, and when masks are off for eating, try to avoid talking. Other precautions can include reserving a spread of food for each family, he says.

Families should keep in mind particular risks unique to them as well, Slotar said.

“Individuals need to calibrate their activities according to their personal risk profile,” he said. “Those with increased risk for severe illness or who live with such individuals should avoid situations that will put them at risk for getting infected. Younger people without chronic illnesses have more latitude.”