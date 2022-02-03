As the pandemic persists, health care workers struggle with the mental toll of the crisis

One of the reasons medical dramas have long been such a staple of prime-time television is their ability to deliver a reasonably realistic picture of the high drama and life-and-death stakes of the emergency room or operating theater that doesn’t require viewers to experience the real thing.

Tired of the crowded waiting rooms and endless complaints and human suffering? Just switch it off.

But for health care workers, there is no “off” button to the stresses of the job — stresses that have been compounding as the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to spread across a second year.

“The current COVID situation has caused overwhelming stress in the form of increased patient census/ER overflow, staffing shortages, heightened anxiety and personal/family safety concerns,” says Veronica Walker-Douglas, a licensed clinical social worker with the Employee Assistance Program at Franciscan Health System. “As a result, professionals are dealing with relentless mental and physical exhaustion brought on by longer hours, feelings of helplessness and hopelessness and the reality of witnessing death on a much larger scale than usual.”

Because of this multipronged assault on mental health and well-being, Walker-Douglas says she and her colleagues are seeing a marked increase in the number of doctors, nurses and other providers seeking assistance in recent months — not to mention those choosing to leave the field.

The number of nurses leaving the field is steadily increasing. The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics estimates nearly half a million health care professionals have left since February of 2020, including about one in five nurses. Of those that remain, 31% have considered leaving.

“With more health care professionals, particularly nurses, seeking mental health help during this time, our services are being extended to provide additional assistance/support through virtual groups, rounding and presence on the units,” Walker-Douglas says of the efforts to help stem this tide.

In addition to seeking out the services and resources offered by an EAP to help ease their mental load amid this high-stress time, Walker-Douglas recommends health care providers also practice self-care by seeking out emotional support, recognizing their resilience, practicing regular self-care, maintaining a routine, verbalizing their needs, engaging in stimulating non-work activities, staying connected with family and friends, affirming themselves and others, supporting their colleagues and maintaining their sense of hope.

And while they may not be able to do much about the patient load, hospitals can work to lighten the mental toll on their professionals by anticipating stresses for their staff and implementing additional supports, such as unit access to therapists/chaplains and workday carve-outs for EAP sessions/groups. They can also work to ensure they are providing sufficient COVID leave/pay, adequate personal protective equipment, reasonable work/rest schedules and even modified breakrooms with amenities such as massage chairs, healthy snacks and/or soothing sounds.

“Hospitals and facilities can also try to establish support groups and discussion forums that include the accessibility and visibility of the administration,” Walker-Douglas says. “Verbal support, displays of staff appreciation and evidence of diligent hiring efforts also go a long way in terms of showing they care about the staff’s mental well-being.”

Even with such efforts, however, the stresses figure to continue for the foreseeable future. And given the headlines about burnout that have been so prevalent for the last year or more, there is plenty of concern as to what kind of impact it will all have on those who might be thinking about a career in medicine.

“Those considering entering the health care profession should be clear about their ‘why’ for wanting to get into the field,” Walker-Douglas advises, noting that candidates might want to consider volunteer work in health care and/or seek out a mentor who has worked in their area of interest for at least five years. “Do some research to determine if the field is a good fit in terms of skills, interest, motivation and financial goals, including an assessment of stress tolerance and commitment to the demands of this challenging but rewarding field.”

In doing so, she believes those who are truly destined for a career in health care, with all its stresses and rewards, will continue to find their way to it.

“In the end, people need to be sure they always follow their heart.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0