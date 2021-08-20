Autoimmune diseases are on the rise but so are treatments

“Examples of possible triggers include smoking, environmental pollution, viruses, bacteria and food, among others,” he said. “The triggers turn on certain susceptible genes.”

At the beginning, the body reacts by activating the immune system through cellular immunity, which activates certain immune cells against the self, and humoral immunity, which activates the production of antibodies against the self.

“That creates the antibodies we see on blood tests, and they precede the actual disease by years and sometimes longer,” Kudaimi said. “It is important to know that the activation of the immune system may or may not end up with an actual disease.”

Most autoimmune diseases, including MS, require this “two-hit” phenomenon, Conte says.

“There is a genetic susceptibility that someone is either born with or develops later,” he said. “But that gene alone will not cause MS. You need a second hit, which is an environmental trigger to get MS.”

Can autoimmune diseases be prevented?

There isn’t yet evidence that autoimmune disorders can be prevented, Kudaimi says. However, there are ways to reduce one’s risk, he says.