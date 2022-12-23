Battle holiday overindulgence by easing back into dietary, fitness routines

‘Tis the season of gatherings and parties with friends, co-workers and family. Dazzling buffet tables and festive drinks are in abundance. Ringing in the New Year may be the grand party of them all. Whatever your party, there are manageable ways to ease back into everyday life.

First, let go of the guilt if you blew your healthy boundaries and overindulged. Unfortunately, it happens to much of humanity, hence the reason so many people choose getting healthy and losing weight as their New Year’s resolution. Today is a new day, whether it’s a new year or the day following some other occasion. Begin with your very next meal to get back on track. Don’t put off the good practices that make you feel better, whether it’s getting to the gym, drinking plenty of water or eating a generous helping of vegetables.

Resist the temptation to skip meals to make up for excessive intake. Starving yourself may trigger another round of overeating. Return to whatever eating plan you were following before the holidays that helped you achieve your health and weight goals. If you’ve gained some holiday pounds, getting back into your regular food and fitness routine will do wonders. It’s often the extras such as sugary treats, eating a little something at every party, along with the alcoholic beverages, that add the pounds. Dedicated time at the gym often gets traded for shopping, decorating, card writing and other activities that burn fewer calories. Extra food in combination with less activity equals tighter jeans. If you’ve missed more than a few workouts, ease into your routine rather than punishing yourself by overdoing it.

The day after

Headache, dry mouth, dizziness and fatigue are symptoms of mild dehydration. Too much alcohol and not enough water intake could be the cause. First thing in the morning, try consuming plain water or warm lemon water with a bit of ginger, coconut water, watermelon juice or a smoothie blended with fruits and vegetables, to help reverse the effects.

Party foods are often high in sugar, salt and unhealthy fats. These can contribute to bloating and indigestion. Eating some protein such as eggs, Greek yogurt, chicken stir-fry with lots of veggies and other fiber-rich foods will help your body get back in balance.

Bananas, oranges, milk, olives, strawberries, spinach, potatoes, almonds, tomatoes, peanuts, avocados, watermelon, broccoli and turkey are some foods containing electrolytes that your body needs to function properly. Have an assortment of your favorites on hand during the holiday season just in case the party bug hits hard. Eat what sounds most appealing. Greens are especially good for letting your body know that you mean business. And all these foods are perfect for eating well any time.

Meal ideas

Here are a few suggestions:

Breakfast: Greek yogurt with strawberries

Lunch: Spinach salad with hard boiled eggs and ½ an avocado

Dinner: Grilled chicken or fish, broccoli, brown rice

Snacks: Nuts, fruit, bone broth or soup, veggies, herbal or green tea.

Light exercise such as a walk or some easy yoga stretches later in the day may help you feel better and provide an energy boost. If you were partying until the wee hours, you probably missed out on a restful night’s sleep. Additionally, alcohol intake may prevent you from reaching the most restorative phase of sleep. Taking an afternoon nap or going to bed earlier will help you feel rejuvenated the next day. When you feel like your normal self again, appreciate how your body responds to a little extra TLC and remember to eat your vegetables.

Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.