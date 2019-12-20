According to researchers reporting for the National Institute of Health, Psychology Today and the National Alliance on Mental Illness, as many as 24% of adults feel “significant periods of stress” during the holiday season.
Community Healthcare System’s Behavioral Health Services publishes a Holiday Blues guide around this time to help people learn how to cope with the stress of the season and learn the telltale signs of the holiday blues.
Dr. Joseph Fanelli, a psychiatrist and medical director of mental health services for Community Healthcare System, says the holiday blues are real.
“It’s not unusual to be blue this time of year,” Fanelli noted. “The holiday blues are temporary feelings of anxiety or depression that are often linked with extra stress over commercialization and memories from holidays past.”
What are the signs of the holiday blues?
• Fatigue and irritability
• Isolation and loneliness
• Persistent sadness and trouble making decisions
• Excessive sleeping, eating and drinking
So how do you address these issues?
Slow down and make time for yourself, suggested Fanelli. “Re-think how you celebrate the holidays. Review your expectations based on relationships and build in time with supportive people. Exercise and get plenty of rest. Do something nice for someone else. Don’t spend money you don’t have. Avoid drinking too much at home or parties.”
Another suggestion from Fanelli is that it may be time to create new traditions. Make and follow a budget. Organize your time, make lists and prioritize.
Other suggestions for beating the holiday blues include doing something for someone else, such as volunteering at a local soup kitchen or holiday event, and enjoying free holiday activities.
Spend time with supportive people, Fanelli said.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
“Pick the winners," he said. "The holiday season provides an opportunity to spend time with new people. Contact someone with whom you have lost touch.”
Take advantage of down time and try to understand yourself a little bit, Fanelli counseled. “Give yourself a break. The holidays are rough on all of us. Treat yourself as a special holiday guest.”
Sometimes, the blues are caused by unrealistic expectations of ourselves and others.
“For many, loneliness can be a normal feeling during the holidays, and the holiday blues will flicker out,” Fanelli said. “There is a difference between the holiday blues, which tend to go away, and a more serious condition called Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD.”
SAD is a major depressive disorder that can make it difficult to function in a healthy way. Left untreated, the mental distress can affect your job, family and friend relationships and life goals.
Fanelli notes that if your sadness persists well after the holiday lights have been packed away, you may want to seek out a mental health or social service professional.
Research through the National Institute of Health indicates that between 10% and 20% of recurrent depression cases follow a seasonal pattern. As you might imagine, both the mild and serious condition tends to occur more in the northern part of the United States, where winters are harshest.
The Mayo Clinic lists these SAD symptoms:
• Oversleeping
• Appetite changes, especially a craving for foods high in carbohydrates
• Weight gain
• Tiredness or low energy
The Walnut Room at Macy's
Make memories at Christkindlmarket
'Christmas Around the World' at the Museum of Science and Industry
'A Christmas Story Comes Home' at Indiana Welcome Center
'A Christmas Story Comes Home' department store window displays
'A Christmas Carol' at the Goodman Theatre
Peteyville in Hammond
Peteyville's Darth Vader
The Santaland Diaries at the Goodman
Department store windows at the old Marshall Field's
Learn about different Christmas traditions at the Museum of Science and Industry
Millennium Park Christmas Tree
Chicago Christmas Tree at Millennium Park
Slide down Santa's Mountain at 'A Christmas Story Comes Home'
See the Bozak Family Christmas Light Show
Watch the Joffrey Ballet's "The Nutcracker"
Find some weird ornaments at Christkindlmarket Chicago
Mayo suggests that if you feel down for days at a time and you can't get motivated to do activities you normally enjoy, you should see your doctor. This is especially important if your sleep patterns and appetite have changed, you turn to alcohol for comfort or relaxation, or you feel hopeless or think about suicide.