Because kids mimic their parents, behavior modeling key to development

Exercise should be routine, with parents and children encouraged to get moving several times each week.

“A good rule of thumb for everyone is 150 minutes of exercise per week,” Mattraw said. “Depending how many days per week you want to exercise, you are usually looking at 30 to 60 minutes a day.”

But it’s not just physical activity that children can learn from watching their parents.

“When you use manners and good coping strategies, you teach your children to do the same,” according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

When feeling frustrated around your child, you can ask them to help you calm down by taking deep breaths together. Parents can also help their children learn how to share by pointing out when adults share items with each other and praise them for doing it.

If parents regularly express the emotions they are experiencing around their children, it can help the youngsters do the same. It’s also important to avoid taking out your anger and frustrations by saying something harsh.

“This teaches children to say what they feel instead of making critical or hurtful statements,” according to the academy.