Being outside, active or not, works to brighten moods

“Nature itself is known to reduce stress and blood pressure, in addition to helping people feel revitalized — especially when the sun is shining,” says Tabitha Stills, a fitness center manager at the Purdue Northwest's Hammond Campus. “When you throw physical activity into the mix, now the body is releasing certain chemicals/hormones that are known to improve overall well-being by reducing things like depression, anger and anxiety.”

Elcock and Stills note that the amount of time one should spend outdoors can vary greatly from individual to individual, with those sensitive to the sun or prone to allergies are better off limiting their outside time, with the understanding that even 15 to 30 minutes among the elements can provide the desired benefits. That said, Elcock echoes decades of sound maternal advice when it comes to young people — “go outside, it’s good for you!”

“I’d recommend more time outdoors for children in the summertime,” she says. “Healthy amounts of vitamin D and exercise are essential for growth, well-being and brain development in young ones and teens.”

For young and old alike, just being outside can deliver a number of the benefits noted above, such as increased vitamin D absorption and mood enhancement.