Being prepared and mindful can help cut stress consumption

Stress happens.

But when it takes over your life, eating habits may be turned upside down. Some people lose their appetite and go for long periods without noticing hunger. Others eat to distract themselves. Neither is ideal. But there are ways to salve yourself other than with food.

Stress causes the body to produce the hormone cortisol. Cortisol helps regulate metabolism, the inflammatory response, immune function, memory and more. In the days when we had to seek food in the wild and fight off danger, cortisol helped the body store fuel in times of scarcity. When cortisol levels are elevated, as with chronic stress, metabolism slows, sleep may be disrupted and blood sugar levels are not well managed. All of these can lead to unwanted weight gain.

In stressful or emotional times, eating is a feel-good activity that provides temporary relief. Unfortunately, the food doesn't solves the problem and often produces feelings of guilt and helplessness. This leads to more eating, and so goes the vicious cycle.

Here are some things to try when stress eating:

Give yourself permission to overeat