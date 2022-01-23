Being prepared and mindful can help cut stress consumption

Stress happens.
But when it takes over your life, eating habits may be turned upside down. Some people lose their appetite and go for long periods without noticing hunger. Others eat to distract themselves. Neither is ideal. But there are ways to salve yourself other than with food.
Stress causes the body to produce the hormone cortisol. Cortisol helps regulate metabolism, the inflammatory response, immune function, memory and more. In the days when we had to seek food in the wild and fight off danger, cortisol helped the body store fuel in times of scarcity. When cortisol levels are elevated, as with chronic stress, metabolism slows, sleep may be disrupted and blood sugar levels are not well managed. All of these can lead to unwanted weight gain.
In stressful or emotional times, eating is a feel-good activity that provides temporary relief. Unfortunately, the food doesn't solves the problem and often produces feelings of guilt and helplessness. This leads to more eating, and so goes the vicious cycle.
Here are some things to try when stress eating:
Give yourself permission to overeat
When you allow yourself to eat the entire bag of chips and not feel bad about it, you may find that you don’t need more than a handful. But take note of how you were feeling and what happened before your urge for comfort food. Noticing what triggers you is the first step to modifying your behavior. It may take some time for you to determine the underlying cause or causes. However, sometimes simply naming the problem can help stop the cycle. Once you determine the trigger, figure out what you can do about it.
Be prepared for the next time
If you have a history of stress eating, odds are good that it will happen again. The trigger may be different, or not. To be ready, have a list with some things you can choose to do before you head for the cookies. These things can take from 1-15 minutes and help fill a void that food does. When you discover other things that bring comfort in times of stress, you may eat fewer cookies.
Keep more nutritional stress foods handy
Though cortisol tends to increase cravings for fat, sugar and salt, you could try some other options first. The key is having them ready. If you’re a fan of crunchy and fatty snacks, try celery stalks with peanut (or your favorite nut) butter. Instead of ice cream, try Greek yogurt with granola or nuts. Chocolate fans could eat dark chocolate with a higher cocoa content and less sugar. By trying these first, you may eat less of the chips, ice cream or candies. It’s about better.
Eat nourishing foods throughout the day
When you feed your body the nutrients it needs during the day, you’re more likely to keep your blood sugar and emotions in check, and you’re less likely to hit bottom. Exercising regularly and getting plenty of sleep also help handle stress.
Offer yourself the same compassion that you would a friend
In other words, stop beating yourself up with negative self-talk. I once heard someone say that if we talked to our friends the way we talk to ourselves, we wouldn’t have any. Stress and negativity cause the brain to release dopamine, which is involved in habit creation and addiction. This feeds the continuous cycle of more stress eating and feeling bad. Self-compassion can help break that cycle.
Self-compassion is not an excuse. It is a way to be honest with yourself about what’s driving you to eat and being kind to yourself in spite of it. You know what you’re doing without judgment. You understand this is common. By letting go of the guilt, you can minimize stress eating.
Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.