Best bet for heels is to keep 'em short and wear them sparingly

“High heels are a decadent treat,” said Dr. Michael Nirenberg, podiatrist and founder of Friendly Foot Care in Crown Point.

He equates seriously spiked shoes to Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream. “If your doctor puts you on a diet to lose weight and you sneak a scoop of Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream every once in a while you’re still likely to lose weight. But if you eat ice cream all the time, you’re going to stay the same or even gain more weight.”

The same, he continued, goes with high heels. Wear them every once in a while and you’re not as likely to face any serious foot damage.

But studies show that frequently wearing heels ups the odds of short- and long-term damage to ankles and feet as well as legs and spine.

“Heels have a detrimental effect on foot and leg health,” said Dr. Mark Jones, a podiatrist with the Methodist Physician Group Orthopedic and Spine Center in Merrillville. “I make a joke in my practice when asked if heels are good and I generally make a comment such as they are — good for my business as a driver of patient visits. But, in all honesty, they are a cause for concern for developing Achilles tightness, bunions, hammertoes, neuromas, metatarsalgia, leg/back and postural changes, to name a few conditions. In fact, if I am deciding to take a patient to surgery I make sure to educate women that use of heels post-surgery for lengthy periods of time or daily use is contraindicated. The use of improper shoes, post correction, can lead to failure.”

Walking in heels, particularly really high ones, put women at risk for sprains or a fracture if the ankle gives out.

“I see a lot of women who wore high heels having ankle weakness,” said Nirenberg who

During the pandemic, data from NPD Group, a market research firm, showed that sales of high heels fell 65% in the second quarter of 2020 from a year earlier. But sales have rebounded. Fashion magazine Vogue reports that searches for platform heels alone have been up 69% monthly. And Manolo Blahnik, shoe designer made famous by 'Sex and the City," reportedly plans to make 5-inch heels once more.

“The highest heels that women can wear ‘safely’ is about 2 inches,” said Jones. “For every 1-inch in heel height, the forefoot pressure increases by 25%. Thus, a 3-inch heel will increase forefoot pressure by an astounding 75%.”

“Basically a very low heel may be OK,” said Nirenberg, noting that another foot disaster waiting to happen for those wearing too high of heels is Morton’s Neuroma, a condition that causes a sharp burning pain, numbness and/or stinging in the foot. “The higher the heel, the less healthy for your feet.”

“I was accustomed to seeing women walking to and from the train station in Chicago wearing their gym shoes,” says Jones, “and I always thought how sensible that was.”