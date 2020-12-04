Blood drives seek to rectify pandemic shortage

Franciscan Health is hosting three blood drives this month to address critical shortages that have taken place during the coronavirus pandemic.

Blood supplies have been at critically low levels locally and across the nation because most blood drives during the fall and winter take place at workplaces and schools, and COVID-19 has resulted in more people working remotely or attending classes virtually at home.

So Franciscan seeks to replenish the stockpiles at blood drives at Franciscan Health Michigan City and Franciscan Health Fitness Centers in Schererville this month.

The Mishawaka-based health care network, the largest in Northwest Indiana, is partnering with Versiti Blood Center on blood drives from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7 and 18 at Franciscan Health Michigan City at 3500 Franciscan Way.

People can donate blood at the Versiti Blood Drive Bus outside Entrance A at the new hospital just off Interstate 94. The blood will go to more than 70 hospitals in Indiana and Illinois, including Franciscan hospitals.

Franciscan also will have a third blood drive from 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Schererville at 221 U.S. 41.