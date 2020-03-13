Breathe deeply

A recent Yoga Journal survey shows that 20.4 million Americans are practicing yoga. That’s an increase of 4.6 million since a 2004 survey showed 15.8 million were practicing. One in three Americans have tried yoga at least once, and the number of people age 50 and older who practice yoga regularly has tripled in the same time frame.

Why is yoga so popular?

“Yoga is different from other regimens in that it demands awareness, along with learning forcefulness tempered with learning when to let go,” explained Andy Wichlinski, yoga instructor at Community Healthcare Systems’ Fitness Pointe and the Cancer Resource Center. “While most regular workouts require constant strain, such as aerobics or weights, yoga does not.”

Yoga has always been popular but especially more recently. The media is a contributing factor, and as with any good thing, word spreads. Along with this is the phenomenon of yoga’s intrinsically valued results. Some of this is due to the stress of modern life. The purpose of yoga is to build strength, awareness and harmony in mind and body.