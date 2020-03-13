Breathe deeply

A recent Yoga Journal survey shows that 20.4 million Americans are practicing yoga. That’s an increase of 4.6 million since a 2004 survey showed 15.8 million were practicing. One in three Americans have tried yoga at least once, and the number of people age 50 and older who practice yoga regularly has tripled in the same time frame.
Why is yoga so popular?
“Yoga is different from other regimens in that it demands awareness, along with learning forcefulness tempered with learning when to let go,” explained Andy Wichlinski, yoga instructor at Community Healthcare Systems’ Fitness Pointe and the Cancer Resource Center. “While most regular workouts require constant strain, such as aerobics or weights, yoga does not.”
Yoga has always been popular but especially more recently. The media is a contributing factor, and as with any good thing, word spreads. Along with this is the phenomenon of yoga’s intrinsically valued results. Some of this is due to the stress of modern life. The purpose of yoga is to build strength, awareness and harmony in mind and body.
While there are more than 100 different types, or schools, of yoga, most sessions typically include breathing exercises, meditation and assuming postures (sometimes called asana or poses) that stretch and flex various muscle groups. The combination of stretching to achieve those poses balances out with the force of moving the body.
“Passive and active exercises result in a combination of stretching and forcing,” Wichlinski said. “In yoga, both enhance each other. Participants almost immediately feel the difference.”
Yoga is sometimes thought of as a preventive medicine or practice, as it encourages the body to heal itself. “Pain management and ease are byproducts new practice members realize early on,” Wichlinski said. “Therefore, it is a compliment to most other types of workouts.”
Since there are so many yoga practices at various levels, it’s possible for anyone to start. Whether you’re a couch potato or a professional athlete, size and fitness levels do not matter because there are modifications for every yoga pose.
“A good beginning class for a novice would be a relaxation or a restorative class,” Wichlinski said. Relaxation refers to the loosening of bodily and mental tension. Conscious relaxation trains your muscles to release their grip when you don't use them. Restorative yoga is a practice that is all about slowing down and opening your body through passive stretching.
Wichlinski teaches Functional Living Yoga and Chair Yoga for Community Healthcare Systems. He said that both are excellent introduction and gentle ongoing practices.
The cost does not have to be prohibitive. “Prices start at $90 for a non-membership class pass, which is good for 12 classes,” he said.
Older people and those with underlying medical issues such as asthma or arthritis frequently find relief during yoga practice because of its gentle movements.
“Participants should always consult their physician before starting a yoga class,” Wichlinski said. “This is true whether they have any concerns about a particular issue or just general questions.”
Aside from the physical benefits, one of the best benefits of yoga is how it helps a person manage stress, which is known to have devastating effects on the body and mind. Stress can reveal itself in many ways, including back or neck pain, sleeping problems, headaches and an inability to concentrate. Yoga can be very effective in developing coping skills and reaching a more positive outlook on life.
Yoga’s incorporation of meditation and breathing can help improve a person’s mental well-being. Regular yoga practice creates mental clarity and calmness, increases body awareness, relieves chronic stress patterns, relaxes the mind, centers attention, and sharpens concentration.
Harvard Health Publishing released an article on the many benefits of deep breathing, especially on alleviating stress. Breath focus is a common feature of several yoga practices that evoke the relaxation response. The first step is learning to breathe deeply. Many yoga practices begin with participants in a lotus position, breathing deeply and clearing their mind of outside worries. It doesn’t happen all at once, but eventually the practice of deep breathing brings a sense of calm. Yoga participants will use deep breathing to relieve stressful situations outside of the exercise realm.
Physicians have known for years that exercise improves both the mental and physical condition of their patients. The attractiveness of yoga is that it can be physically challenging while it is relaxing. For those who haven’t tried it yet, that contradiction may sound confusing. But once you try it for yourself, you’ll begin to understand that yoga is a unique practice that stretches (relaxes) muscles while lifting (challenging) the body.
Over 20 million Americans now practice on a regular basis.